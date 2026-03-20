Area Product Owner
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Datajobb / Luleå Visa alla datajobb i Luleå
2026-03-20
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Luleå
, Skellefteå
, Gällivare
, Pajala
, Kiruna
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
We are now looking for a Technical Product Owner to join our Digital Solutions Division and contribute to the next generation of Operate software products. This is an exciting opportunity to work with global teams and help shape innovative digital solutions that support safer, more efficient, and more sustainable mining operations. Our platforms connect fleets, optimize operations and bring real-time positioning underground. Solutions that truly transform how mines operate.
We are a global team with colleagues in Örebro, Luleå, Chile, Canada and India that collaborates closely.
Are you enthusiastic about contributing to cutting-edge software products and playing a pivotal role in transforming entire industries through digitalization to ensure safety, effectiveness, and sustainability? Keep reading.
Your Mission
As a Product Owner, you act as the link between business stakeholders, customer support, and the Agile development teams. You own the product backlog, ensure clear priorities, and guide the team toward delivering high-quality software that meets business needs.
You collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, translate them into user stories, and maintain a well-structured backlog. Together with the Scrum Master and development team, you plan releases and communicate goals and progress clearly.
You work closely with developers during sprints, providing clarification and ensuring alignment. You support Agile ways of working, help improve team processes, and stay updated on best practices.
Your mission also includes coordinating across roles and teams, ensuring a strong end-to-end product perspective, and contributing to quality, compliance, and cybersecurity in our software development.
Your Profile
You bring strong technical competence and hands-on experience in modern software development. Your background includes Agile product ownership, microservices architecture, and cloud-native thinking. You are comfortable working with complex enterprise systems and translating business requirements into clear, actionable user stories.
You have experience with:
* Agile software development and modern product ownership
* Microservices architecture and cloud-native environments
* Leading or coordinating development teams
* Roadmap creation, backlog grooming, and feature/epic refinement
* Turning requirements into well-defined user stories and acceptance criteria
* Working with complex enterprise systems, ideally in industrial or mining contexts
A background as a developer combined with experience as a Lead Developer, Team Lead, or Product Owner is a strong advantage.
Alongside your technical skills, you communicate clearly, collaborate well, and bring structure and transparency to your work.
You thrive in a dynamic environment, are open to change, and enjoy shaping new ways of working.
You are accountable, delivery-focused, and motivated by continuous improvement.
Your English is fluent.
Location and other
This position is located in Örebro or Luleå, Sweden. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "82084-44051681". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Dana Galova +420777518365 Jobbnummer
9811511