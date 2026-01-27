Area Manager
Foodora AB - HQ / Logistikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Foodora AB - HQ i Stockholm
, Solna
, Botkyrka
, Tyresö
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a dynamic leader with a strong passion for logistics? We're seeking an Area Manager Stockholm for our logistics team in Stockholm. In this role, you will play a vital part in our rider operations, ensuring the success and high standards of our rider fleet in foodora's last-mile delivery. Your responsibilities will involve maximizing the potential of over 2500 employees. If you're ready to step into this impactful role, do not hesitate to apply today. Let's shape the future of food delivery together!
Main tasks
Lead a team of 6 direct reports and create an engaging working atmosphere.
Monitor the rider performance on a zone level and make sure the teams execute on both short term daily tasks as well as long term strategic projects.
Drive the Total Quality Management approach within the operations management work environment.
Focus on operational excellence, perfecting the basic but most important processes with scarce resources
Manage rider related processes that are executed in your region (Stockholm). Although many operational tasks are delegated locally, you together with the Logistics Quality Manager and other relevant stakeholders will create a governance structure which allows you to steer the processes where necessary.
Make sure that we follow policies, guidelines & law in terms of rider operation in your region
Implement Foodora cultural values within your organization
Able to understand and drive impactful decisions based on the available Data & insights
Requirements
University degree within a relevant area, such as Economics or Logistics
Previous experience from leading a team or managing staff
You communicate fluently verbally and in writing in English (Swedish or another language is a plus)
Previous experience from analytical work with Excel.
Having a driving licence is considered as a plus point.
Who we are
foodora is part of the Delivery Hero Group, the world's pioneering local delivery platform, our mission is to deliver an amazing experience-fast, easy, and to your door. We operate in over 70+ countries worldwide. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index.
What's in it for you
Wellness allowance topped with the opportunity to participate in many work/life balance initiatives at foodora such as free group training at Sats & reduced price on massage.
Employee discount at foodora (woho!) and awesome Friday breakfasts!
Occupational pension, incl. premium exemption insurance, accident insurance and life insurance.
foodora Learning - Monthly learning sessions about different topics, such as the q-commerce industry, negotiation techniques and project management combined with a structured onboarding and inspiring courses within our learning tool Sana
Great deals at Benify (for e.g. gym membership, e-bikes hotels, audiobooks, streaming services, clothes, kitchen supplies... and so much more!
Awesome AW's and (pink) parties! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Foodora AB
(org.nr 559007-5643)
Fleminggatan 20 (visa karta
)
112 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Foodora AB - HQ Jobbnummer
9706868