Area Manager - Northern Sweden
2025-05-26
Företagsbeskrivning
Ready to take the next step in your leadership career with Rituals?
We are looking for an engaged and inspiring Area Manager to join our Retail team in northern Sweden. This is a unique opportunity for a passionate and experienced retail leader who thrives on developing people, building strong store cultures, and ensuring our customers receive a magical experience-every single day.
Om rollen
As an Area Manager at Rituals, you will be financially and operationally responsible for Rituals stores in your region, as well as for opening new stores. You will also play a key role in optimizing sales, analyzing performance metrics, and ensuring the stores are aligned with our brand values. This role requires frequent travel to stores outside your home city, at least 4 days a week, including overnight stays. Due to the traveling nature of the position, we prefer that you are based in the northern part of Sweden . You will report to the Head of Retail in Sweden and collaborate with teams both locally and across the Nordics. This to ensure operational excellence and growth.
Key Responsibilities
In the role of Area Manager, you will have the overall responsibility for 8 stores in the Northern region. This means that you will:
Optimize sales and performance: Analyze weekly sales, KPIs, and set action plans to drive performance in line with targets. You will proactively manage store performance through regular visits, coaching, and setting actionable goals.
Open new stores: Take full ownership of new store openings within your area, ensuring pre- and post-planning, recruitment, training, and store operations align with Rituals guidelines.
Team development and engagement: Lead and motivate your store teams by setting a clear vision for customer experience, performance, and team development. You will ensure a strong focus on training and development, ensuring your team is equipped with the tools they need to excel.
Drive employee engagement: Continuously review employee engagement, set action plans, and follow up to ensure your teams remain motivated and productive. You will implement feedback loops to ensure a positive work environment.
Implement marketing plans: Work closely with your team to implement marketing campaigns that align with Rituals' vision and values, ensuring brand consistency across all stores.
Administrative and operational excellence: Handle administrative tasks, including sales forecasting, personnel cost planning, and ensuring compliance with all Rituals guidelines and policies. Represent Rituals' values: You will embody and represent Rituals' core values and the Foam ethos in all interactions with employees, customers, and stakeholders.
Kravspecifikation
Several years of leadership experience in retail, with a proven track record of managing teams and store operations, including leading other leaders and remote teams.
Strong in sales analysis, store operations, budgeting, and performance optimization.
Passion for people development, with experience coaching and setting clear goals.
Skilled in Microsoft Office and comfortable working with digital tools and platforms.
Driver's license and willingness to travel, including evenings and overnight stays as needed.
Knowledge of KPI setting, budget management, and employee engagement is a strong advantage.
Excellent communication and organizational skills.
Fluent in Swedish, and English (written and verbal)
Why Join Rituals?
At Rituals, we believe in creating meaningful moments-for our customers, for our teams, and for ourselves. You will join a passionate and collaborative culture where well-being, performance, and personal development are all part of the journey. This role offers a fantastic opportunity to shape the future of Rituals in northern Sweden and grow alongside a fast-expanding premium lifestyle brand.
Contract: Full-time, permanent position
Startdate: September 1st, 2025
Based: In the northern part of Sweden
Ytterligare information
Interested?
If you're ready to bring your leadership to Rituals, we'd love to hear from you! Please apply via our recruitment system. We review applications on an ongoing basis, so don't wait to submit yours.
Apply via our recruitment system no later than June 8th, 2025.
For questions about the position, contact our recruitment team at: recruitment.nordics@rituals.com
Så ansöker du
