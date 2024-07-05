Are you our next Embedded Developer?!
2024-07-05
Sigma Technology has been appointed Sweden's 4:th best employer 2023 and we aim to continue our journey (striving towards 1:st place of course) !:) Take the opportunity to join us and to meet likeminded developers who like to deliver great code! At Software Solutions we work with both big and small companies within different industries such as IoT, Medtech, Energy, Automotive and Telecom. In the projects we manage you sometimes have to build new systems from scratch or be a software guru helping our customer to create a better solution!
We hope that you:
Have several years of professional experience in one or several of the following technologies: C, C++, Python, Go or Rust development.
Are humble, curious, knowledge sharing and a teamplayer who tries to spread good energy at the office.
Are interested in new technologies and you like sharing your ideas with your team.
Write clean and structured code.
Come with constructive feedback to further improve the organization.
What we offer:
An amazing workplace with lots of laughter and development.
A present Manager that works for your growth and well-being.
A healthy work environment and work-balance.
Exciting assignments and projects.
Collective agreement, a trip abroad once a year, social activities and lots of other fun stuff!
Who are we?
We are proud of our culture that is built on passion, respect for each other and the common mission to create a better tomorrow!
If you think you match the description above, welcome to apply with an updated CV! Ersättning
