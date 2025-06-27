Architect, Informatica
2025-06-27
What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating a lot of opportunities for people like YOU - people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world.
At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative and successful. And this is your chance to be part of the success story: we are looking for an Informatica Architect to join our team in Sweden.
About the team
Cognizant Sweden boasts a robust team of professionals spread across various cities. Our local team includes experts in AI, data analytics, cloud services, and software development, ensuring we provide top-notch, localized support to our clients. The team is led by a seasoned professional, who brings extensive experience in cloud, AI and analytics and building high performing teams. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com
or follow us Cognizant.
Cognizant collaborates with all major hyperscale's and relevant software vendors in the data and AI space. This includes partnerships with industry leaders such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Snowflake, and Databricks. Our comprehensive approach ensures that we leverage the best tools and technologies to deliver scalable, secure, and efficient solutions. Additionally, we are supported locally by our dedicated Centres of Excellence, which operate both nearshore and offshore. These centres provide specialized expertise and resources, ensuring that we can meet the unique needs of our clients and drive innovation in AI and data cost effectively.
About the role
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Informatica Architect to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in Informatica, Informatica Data Management Cloud (IDMC), and Collibra to design, develop, and implement robust data integration, governance, and management solutions. This role requires an individual who can take ownership of the data architecture strategy, ensure seamless integration, and maintain data quality across platforms.
A Senior IDMC (Informatica Data Management Cloud) Architect is responsible for designing and implementing scalable data integration solutions using Informatica's cloud-based tools.
Key responsibilities
Define and implement data integration strategies, ensuring scalability, performance, and security.
Collaborate with business and technical stakeholders to gather requirements and translate them into technical solutions.
Design and oversee the development of ETL/ELT pipelines using Informatica Cloud Data Integration (CDI).
Ensure data quality, governance, and lineage through tools like Informatica Data Quality (IDQ) and Informatica Data Governance.
Integrate IDMC with cloud platforms (Azure)
Provide technical leadership and mentorship to development teams and junior architects.
Establish best practices and standards for IDMC implementation, deployment, and monitoring.
Conduct performance tuning and optimization of data pipelines and integration jobs.
Ensure compliance with data privacy, security, and regulatory requirements.
Requirements
Experience with building data pipelines using Informatica Cloud Data Integration (CDI)
Previous experience of working with Informatica Data Quality (IDQ) for clean and accurate data
You have worked with using Cloud Application Integration (CAI) for real-time data flows
Managed metadata and data catalogs with Informatica CDGC
Experience with Azure
Understanding data warehouses, data lakes, and data models
Experience with using Git, Azure DevOps for version control and deployments
What you can expect
Become part of a 'flag ship' success story - We go through enormous growth!
Organization driven by technology - We have a tremendous technology backbone
Environment where you can make your own ideas reality
Drive your own career
Market conforms benefits
For more information contact: Cajsa.orvenholt@cognizant.com
The Cognizant community:
We are a high caliber team who appreciate and support one another. Our people uphold an energetic, collaborative and inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive.
Cognizant is a global community with more than 300,000+ associates around the world.
We don't just dream of a better way - we make it happen.
We take care of our people, clients, company, communities and climate by doing what's right.
We foster an innovative environment where you can build the career path that's right for you.
About us:
Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build, and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant (a member of the NASDAQ-100 and one of Forbes World's Best Employers 2024) is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com
Cognizant is an equal opportunity employer. Your application and candidacy will not be considered based on race, color, sex, religion, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, veteran status or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.
If you have a disability that requires reasonable accommodation to search for a job opening or submit an application, please email CareersNA2@cognizant.com
with your request and contact information.
Disclaimer:
Compensation information is accurate as of the date of this posting. Cognizant reserves the right to modify this information at any time, subject to applicable law.
