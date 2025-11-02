Arbetsledare sökes till betongelementfabrik!
2025-11-02
Supervisor wanted for concrete element factory!
We are looking for someone who wants to take responsibility and lead a team in our growing concrete element factory.
You don't need to have many years of experience as a supervisor - the most important thing is that you are committed, structured and enjoy collaborating with other people.
As a supervisor, you plan the daily work, follow up on production and make sure that everything runs as it should.
You'll work closely with the planning department and site manager, along with an international team of experienced concrete workers.
To thrive and succeed in the role, you need:
Have good collaboration skills and a sense of responsibility
Be practical and enjoy solving problems
Be able to communicate in Swedish and English
Enjoying order, structure and clarity in the work
It is an advantage if you:
Have experience in construction or concrete production
Have led small teams or worked as a foreman before
We offer:
A probationary period of 6 months with the possibility of permanent employment
A varied and developing work in a stable business
Pleasant work environment with short decision-making paths and a lot of personal responsibility
Welcome with your application today!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-02
E-post: peter.dahlin@svenskacement.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Svenska Cement AB
(org.nr 559108-7571)
Brännebrona Järnbrohultsväge (visa karta
)
533 97 GÖTENE Arbetsplats
Cement AB, Svenska Kontakt
Peter Dahlin peter.dahlin@svenskacement.se Jobbnummer
9584453