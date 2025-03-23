Approvals Engineer
Rosemount Tank Radar AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Härryda Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Härryda
2025-03-23
, Lerum
, Partille
, Bollebygd
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rosemount Tank Radar AB i Härryda
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a highly structured and organized engineer with a genuine passion for technology? Do you enjoy breaking down complex standards and legislation, interpreting them correctly, and applying them effectively to real-world scenarios? If so, we want you to join our team as an Approvals Engineer!
We are looking for a skilled and knowledgeable Approvals Engineer to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring compliance with relevant regulations and guiding the organization on compliance-related matters. Your keen attention to detail and ability to handle multiple tasks in an organized and efficient manner will be vital. Whether you're reviewing technical documents, navigating complex legal requirements, or working with teams to ensure seamless product approvals and market access, your structured approach and technical acumen will be your key assets.
Based in Gothenburg, Sweden, as an Approvals Engineer you will have the opportunity to be part of a global and culturally diverse organization that offers equal opportunities in an inclusive environment!
If you are a meticulous professional with a passion for compliance and a collaborative approach, we'd love to have you on board.
Please note that we work with continuous selection so do not hesitate to send in your application.
Apply now to be part of a dynamic, forward-thinking team!
In This Role, Your Responsibilities Will Be:
Lead & Coordinate Approvals Assignments: Take responsibility and accountability for planning, executing, and communicating all tasks related to obtaining and maintaining certificates. Ensure that approvals goals and deadlines are met by effectively prioritizing and managing assignments throughout the process.
Primary liaison: Serve as the main point of contact with notified bodies, third-party agencies, and other partners to schedule, plan, obtain and implement new or updated product approvals.
Provide expert support: Offer guidance and support on all approval-related questions, helping the team navigate regulatory complexities.
Analyze and apply regulations: Interpret complex regulatory requirements and simplify them, ensuring they are easily understood and effectively applied to our products.
Process & Tool Development: Develop and maintain processes, routines, tools, and databases related to approvals to ensure efficiency and accuracy.
Monitor Regulatory Changes: Stay ahead of regulatory and legislative developments, working with product groups to proactively secure and maintain approvals.
Audit Coordination: Lead and coordinate periodic audits with third-party organizations to ensure ongoing compliance.
Training: Develop and deliver training sessions on relevant approvals, regulations, standards, and guidelines to keep the team up to date.
Who You Are:
In this role, your ability to drive progress will be key, as you remain calm and composed even in uncertain situations. You excel at finding common ground and crafting solutions that meet the needs of multiple partners. With a keen eye for detail, you analyze diverse information to accurately define problems before moving toward effective solutions. You are proactive in seeking innovative approaches to challenges and consistently focus on high-priority tasks, ensuring that critical objectives are met while managing less urgent matters effectively.
For This Role, You Will Need:
Hold an engineering degree (minimum Bachelor 's degree in e.g. Electrical engineering, Mechanical engineering or similar)
Minimum 3 years related experience in an industry with compliance or regulatory responsibilities
Proficiency in Swedish and English (written and verbal)
Demonstrated ability to work successfully in cross-product and cross-cultural environments
Demonstrated high level of self-discipline, ability to multitask and understand organizational risk
Strong communication, interpersonal, and influencing skills in support of organizational change;
Preferred Qualifications that Set You Apart:
Experience and expertise in obtaining approvals across areas such as Explosion Protection (ATEX, IECEx, FM, CSA, UL etc.), Functional Safety, Marine Type Approvals, CE, Cyber Security, Radio, and EMC
Our Offer to You
At Emerson, we are committed to fostering a culture where every employee is valued and respected for their unique experiences and perspectives. We believe a diverse and inclusive work environment contributes to the rich exchange of ideas and diversity of thoughts, that inspire innovation and brings the best solutions to our customers. We're emphasizing a culture of togetherness - one that builds community, prioritizes collaboration and continuous improvement.
The philosophy is fundamental to living our company's values and our responsibility to leave the world in a better place. Learn more about our Culture & Values and about Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion at Emerson.
Moreover, our global volunteer employee resource groups will empower you to connect with peers that share the same interest, promote diversity and inclusion and positively contribute to communities around us.
We understand the importance of work-life balance and are dedicated to supporting our employees' personal and professional needs. From competitive benefits plans and comprehensive medical care to equitable opportunities for growth and development we strive to create a workplace that is supportive and rewarding. Our work schedule aims at creating new levels of growth, build a stronger community and provide greater professional development for our employees.
Make this great opportunity yours! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
We only accept applications through our career site. Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rosemount Tank Radar AB
(org.nr 556043-5124)
Layoutvägen 1 (visa karta
)
435 33 MÖLNLYCKE Arbetsplats
Hk Jobbnummer
9239361