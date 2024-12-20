Application Specialist - Lindab
Are you ready to make an impact in a global company dedicated to creating sustainable and innovative solutions? As an Application Specialist at Lindab, you will be at the heart of our digital evolution, playing a central role in the implementation and optimization of Dynamics 365 F&O as part of our ERP program.
We are building the team with five distinct roles within the scope of Application Specialist, each tailored to a specific area of expertise. Depending on your professional background and interests, your role will focus on one of the following areas:
Finance: You will ensure that financial processes are streamlined, compliant, and effectively supported by Dynamics 365, driving better decision-making and reporting capabilities.
Warehouse Management Systems (WMS): You will focus on optimizing inventory and logistics operations, enhancing efficiency and transparency throughout the supply chain.
Manufacturing: You will work on improving production planning and execution processes, ensuring greater accuracy, efficiency, and productivity on the factory floor.
Supply Chain Management (SCM): You will streamline procurement, demand planning, and distribution processes, ensuring smooth and cost-effective operations.
Sales: You will drive enhancements to the sales processes, including customer relationship management, sales order handling and pipeline visibility, enabling efficient and streamlined processes within the application landscape.
With the flexibility to work from Malmö or Grevie, this is your opportunity to contribute to Lindab's journey toward a smarter, more connected future. Are you ready to take the next step in your career? Join us and make a difference!
Main responsibilities
Support the roll-out of Dynamics 365 as part of the ERP program, ensuring successful implementation and configuration.
Act as a subject matter expert in your specific focus area (Finance, WMS, Manufacturing, SCM, or Sales), ensuring that solutions are tailored to business needs.
Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements for system enhancements and configurations.
Configure and customize Dynamics 365 modules using system tools to meet business needs, including workflows, custom fields, and entities.
Provide second-line technical support for user queries and issues related to your focus area.
Conduct user training sessions and create documentation to enhance system understanding and usability.
Work closely with IT, developers, and cross-functional teams to ensure Dynamics 365 aligns with business processes.
Analyze business processes and identify opportunities for optimization and efficiency improvements in your area of expertise.
Stay informed about new features and updates in Dynamics 365, implementing relevant enhancements to the system.
Previousexperience and competencies
Proven experience working with Dynamics 365, including implementation, configuration, and support.
Expertise in one of the five focus areas (Finance, WMS, Manufacturing, SCM, or Sales).
Hands-on experience gathering and documenting business requirements.
Experience in user training and creating instructional documentation.
Familiarity with workflows, custom fields, entities, and other Dynamics 365 functionalities.
Involvement in process improvement and system enhancement initiatives.
Up-to-date knowledge of Dynamics 365 features and related technologies.
We believe that to thrive in this role, you bring the following skills:
Analytical mindset: Ability to understand complex business processes, analyze requirements, and identify areas for system improvements.
Problem-solving skills: Proactive and resourceful in troubleshooting and resolving technical issues to ensure seamless operations.
Strong communication skills: Capable of effectively engaging with stakeholders, translating technical concepts into clear, user-friendly language.
Collaborative approach: Able to work closely with cross-functional teams to align systems with business goals.
Detail-oriented: Ensures accuracy in system configuration and documentation while managing multiple tasks.
Continuous learner: Stays up to date with new features and trends in Dynamics 365 and related technologies.
Fluent in English, both orally and in writing. Swedish is a plus.Additional information
Start: Per agreement
Location: Malmö or Grevie, Sweden
