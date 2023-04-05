Application Security Engineer
2023-04-05
Assignment description
We believe you have several years work experience in Software Development, with at least 3 years in utilizing or championing Secure Software Development methodology in the cloud space. It is important to have experience leading an Application Security Program / Security Champions Program
Your daily tasks may include:
Support and drive the success of Tetra Pak's Application Security Program, including Security Champions Program
Ensure that the Secure Software Development processes are updated and remain relevant
Establish processes and guidelines for Secure Software Development Lifecycle, focusing on Cloud-based Development, together with Security Architects and translate architectural goals into developer-level practices
Work with Application Security Engineers to support the program and software development teams
Be a Subject Matter Expert and body of knowledge in Application & Cloud Security within the software development area
Engage relevant stakeholders to establish Secure Software Development Lifecycle mindset and ways of working
Provide support for initiatives and projects described in the Application Security Roadmap
Required skills:
Cloud & modern tech-stack security (PaaS, Containerization & orchestration, microservices, etc.)
Cloud vulnerability management
Threat Modelling & Risk Assessment
Software Security Testing tools, such as SAST and SCA
Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge (CCSK)
Cloud Security Alliance Framework
OWASP dependency in practice
Privilege access and credential control
Azure, Windows, and Linux security practices
Hacking tools and offensive security techniques
