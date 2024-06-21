Application Manager IT
2024-06-21
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Are you ready to accelerate your career in IT and application functionality?
Your team
You will join a team of highly competent and supportive colleagues that collaborate across the globe. Together we will explore agile ways of working where it makes sense, creating an environment where we both can develop our personal skills as well as becoming more self-governed as a team. The application lifecycle management model within Epiroc is inspired by PM3 and the major roles are Application Owners, Application Managers Business and Application Managers IT.
Application maintenance for a digital and sustainable future for the mining and infrastructure industry is the core responsibility of this function. To support you and your team, you will have a leader that puts value in a cross-cultural team where you are encouraged to think new and contribute to continuous improvement and change.
Your mission
As Application Manager IT, the core of the mission is world class application lifecycle management.
You will be responsible for the lifecycle maintenance of an application or application portfolio, ensuring compliance with business requirements as well as IT policies and guidelines.
You will work in close collaboration with the owner of the application and the Application Manager Business.
In parallel with application maintenance, you will also gather requirements and participate in sourcing activities, contract and vendor management as well as billing and resource planning.
You will collaborate with stakeholders and other teams to identify opportunities to improve IT services and ensure effective integration with other systems..
Your profile
To thrive in this role, you are open-minded and enjoy taking on new challenges.
Your well-structured manner and proactive way of working enable you to find solutions and drive change. Along with your can-do attitude, you manage to get things done and provide excellent service in line with the business needs.
To be successful in this role, you will need a university degree in a relevant field, or similar knowledge developed through working experience, including good understanding of PM3 Application.
Maintenance Management and Agile methodologies. You also have proficiency in understanding IT technical components and their inpact on availability, functionality, user experience and performance.
Understanding the interaction between IT and Business processes is vital, as is comprehension of integration technologies between systems.
Since you will be collaborating around the globe, you need to have written and spoken fluency in English.
It will be considered a plus if you have familiarity with information classification, data management, and data flows, as well as knowledge of SDLC methodology or ITIL framework.
Location and travel
Location for this role is Örebro Sweden. Other location what can be discussed is Prague, Czech Republic. As the role is global and meeting the stakeholders is vital, you can expect occasional travel.
Application and contact information
Welcome to submit your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system. As we review applications on a rolling basis, we want your application as soon as possible but no later than 12th of July, 2024. Please note that applications received through email are not accepted due to regulations.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager:
Ajay Singh Jaswal, Regional IT Manager EMEA & India, ajay.jaswal@epiroc.com
.
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact:
Dana Galova, Recruitment Specialist, dana.galova@epiroc.com
.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions Ersättning
