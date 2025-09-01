Application Manager
Boliden Mineral AB
2025-09-01
Boliden is a high-tech metal company with its own mines and smelters, committed to ensuring society's supply of base and precious metals while striving to be world's most climate-friendly and respected metal provider. Our work has been integral to the value chains that have shaped modern society for a century. The metals we mine and produce will play a crucial role in the future - it is how we produce them that matters. Join us in driving change for generations to come.
Your opportunity:
As an Application Manager in Boliden, you will lead and coordinate the work to maintain one or a few of the company's applications. You will work closely with other members of the IT service team, business departments that use the applications, and external vendors to resolve current issues and drive system improvements forward. You will ensure that the applications under your responsibility support business needs, offer a user-friendly experience, are cost-efficient to maintain, uphold high standards of IT security, and that both operations and development are aligned with Boliden's IT strategy. Your role also involves participating in relevant projects related to your applications. The position is based in either Stockholm or Boliden and includes occasional travel.
Who you will work with:
You will join a skilled and committed team that manages core systems within Boliden. The team works closely with business stakeholders and contributes to the development and improvement of our IT solutions. You will collaborate with colleagues across Boliden and with external partners. The role requires strong collaboration skills and the ability to identify and implement solutions in both straightforward and complex situations.
What you will do:
Manage and develop IT solutions within different application areas.
Ensure the applications deliver value, are cost-efficient, reliable, secure, and meets user expectations.
Translate functional requirements from the business into clear IT service delivery.
Coordinate activities related to the applications, including integrations and the implementation of new modules.
Order IT services and coordinate with external partners, ensuring quality and alignment with business needs.
Work proactively to anticipate risks and opportunities with the applications.
Participate in relevant projects connected to your area of responsibility.
What you bring:
Post-secondary education in IT, business or a related field.
Experience in application management, IT coordination and IT project management.
Good understanding of IT systems, integrations and service delivery.
Strong communication and coordination skills.
A proactive, solution-oriented and self-sufficient approach.
Curiosity and drive to learn.
Proficiency in Swedish and English.
A valid driver's license for passenger cars.
Experience with documentation and awareness of compliance requirements, including GDPR, are considered an asset.
Why work with us:
At Boliden, we believe in promoting a workplace where care, courage, and responsibility are central to everything we do. We offer a workplace where we believe in collaboration and where what you contribute will have a direct impact on future generations. We are a company made up of responsible and creative people all working towards the same vision; to become the most sustainable and respected metal supplier in the world.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
At Boliden, diversity and inclusion are drivers of innovation. We know that different perspectives and experiences strengthen us and help us stay at the forefront of an important and exciting industry. Therefore, we encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. Together, we build a workplace where everyone can feel safe and inspired to reach their full potential.
Do you want to know more about the position? Contact Head of Application Management, Jenny Furtenbach, Jenny.Furtenbach@boliden.com
Want to know more about the recruiting process? Contact Talent Acquisition Partner, Beatrice Rahimi, Beatrice.Rahimi@boliden.com
Union information is available from Ingela Scherling Saco +46 70 272 08 68, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, +46 70 541 83 93 or Peter Markström, Ledarna, +46 910 77 40 09.
Last day to apply: September 19th, 2025.
If you are a representative of a recruiting firm, please refrain from contacting us about this post. We appreciate your consideration.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-19
E-post: Beatrice.Rahimi@boliden.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Boliden Mineral AB
936 81 BOLIDEN
