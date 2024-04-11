Application Expert Engineer
2024-04-11
Company Description
H&M Group is a dynamic organization committed to exceeding customer expectations through collaboration, innovation, and technology. Our tech organization caters to the unique needs of millions of customers, delivering end-to-end solutions for all our brands. As we accelerate digitalization, we seek strong leaders who can bring their best capabilities, innovative ideas, and talented technologists to support the transformative journey of H&M Group.
Job Description
We are currently looking for an Application Expert to join our tech center called Product Development & Engineering, in the Engineering Center of Excellence unit. The daily delivery will be done in the value stream of Colleague Lifecycle and the L&PD - Learning and Personal Development team. The value stream's goal is to empower our people and leaders with efficient tools to plan, attract and retain the best colleagues for current & future needs by providing experience based innovative & sustainable tech ecosystem.
The Application Expert joining the organization will be responsible for enabling end-to-end delivery of our HR and Talent Management solutions by analyzing stakeholders' requirements and implementing changes optimizing the alignment between the process and technology. The ideal candidate is a team player with good communication skills and with a flexible, adjustable, and learning mindset, with either prior experience in the mentioned areas or a genuine interest towards exploring them.
Responsibilities will include:
Securing application rollout and platform development together with delivery lead and team
Driving technical aspects of tool integration
Assessment of technical requirements and compatibility with existing systems
Coordination with Tech teams or external vendors for implementation
Overseeing and deciding on data migration and system integration strategies.
Troubleshooting of technical issues and providing solutions
Ensuring that the security and compliance requirements are met
Conducting of Defect Analysis, Defect fixing and Defect Prevention
Acceptance Testing
Preparing POC for new requirement
Working on SaaS solutions
Qualifications
Required skills:
At least few years of experience in providing solution design, preferably within the HR/ talent development areas, including development, consultation, integration, and support
Experience in Azure Integration Services (AIS) with Microsoft application (Office 365)
Expertise in rolling out new applications into large complex organizations and supporting in users onboarding process.
Knowledge of Information architecture, integration (API+Event driven), and data flows
Experience in work with Agile Methodology
Deep understanding of working in Jira & Confluence
Preferred skills:
At least 3 years' experience within HR system implementation and maintenance.
Prior exposure to Learning Management and Learning Experience platform development
Experience in work with Cornerstone and EdCast learning solutions
Hands-on experience and knowledge of analytics and Power BI
Additional Information
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer!
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want, and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
Sounds interesting?
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. We will review and interview applicants on-going. If you have questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Specialist - marta.wieczorek@hm.com
