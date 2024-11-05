Application Engineer within eHealth
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish health and social care. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position As an Application Engineer here at Cambio you will be a part of something bigger, and your efforts will contribute directly to the benefit and value for both healthcare professionals and patients. Our products set high demands for availability, performance, and patient safety.
You will be part of our competent Application Management team, acting as the link between our customers - Sweden's regions and county councils - and our own development department. You will participate in both internal and customer-facing projects and activities to bring our latest technical solutions into operation and assist customers with technical questions regarding our products.
In your role as an Application Engineer, you will work with technical solutions used in large installations with thousands of concurrent users where scalability and performance are key. The Application Management team possesses extensive expertise and works in a broad role, including technical troubleshooting (third line) in SQL databases and JBoss, SQL optimization and scripting, as well as monitoring and tuning all parts of the application. We are our customers' natural point of contact for the most practical handling of the technology, including our products and the underlying infrastructure.
In our team, we work both independently and together. We value a strong team spirit and a work environment where our colleagues thrive.
About you We are looking for someone with at least 5 years of experience in operational work with complex IT systems.
Requirements
Windows Server
MSSQL
It's a bonus if you have worked with
Linux
JBoss
Java
Integrations
System and security architecture
Network design
Container-based solutions
New technology is continuously introduced into the our product suite, so it's essential that you enjoy learning new things and tackling challenges. You should have a strong interest in technology, enjoy working closely with customers, be flexible, and able to prioritize effectively in stressful situations. Most importantly, you are a problem-solver and confident in taking the initiative. We also expect you to be able to communicate well in both Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Place of employment: Linköping
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work inSwedenWe will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us here!
