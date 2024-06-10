Application Engineer
KraftPowercon Sweden AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-06-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos KraftPowercon Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Ale
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
The High Current Business Unit within KraftPowercon iscurrently seeking a Regional Application Engineer with experience in the electroplating industry to join our dynamic and experienced team. Bring your technical knowledge to the next level in our mission of excellence. If interested, apply today!
Main responsibilities
Collect Inputs from the Market: Gather insights from the market and translate them into actionable recommendations to guide the development of new and existing products. You should have an understanding of electroplating processes, ideally in power electronics as well, and the ability to identify trends and customer challenges that can be addressed through existing or customized solutions.
Define Product Value Proposition: Utilize your knowledge of various applications in general metal plating to help establish the value proposition for our products.
Identify Customer Problems: Work closely with customers to identify and translate their problems into solutions, defining quantifiable technical value propositions.
Lead Technical Discussions: Work in close cooperation and communication together with the Sales team. Support in RFQ process, conducting technical discussions with customers, gather feedback, and coordinate with KraftPowercon's global technical community. Interface with cross-functional team.
Customer Visits: Accompany the sales team on customer visits to understand their requirements and collect the information.
Your qualifications
A university degree in Electrochemistry and Electroplating or working experience inrelated industry
Ideally experience in power electronics industry
Your personally traits
Customer oriented, good listener and good communicator
Strong analytical thinking to solve problems
Self-propelled leader
Strong self-driven learner
Quality oriented and organized
Language requirements
Fluency in English; proficiency in other languages is advantageous
Other
Driving license
Have ability to support urgent service requests at non-office hours when needed
Enjoy working in an open space
International travel is mandatory
We believe you are positive and enjoy helping customers. As an application engineer, you work effectively by being organized and quality-focused. You are keen to improve things, including yourself, your skills, and your knowledge.
What we can offer you is the opportunity to be an integral part of our regional sales and marketing team, which serves the industrial market including surface treatment, electronics, and industrial electrolysis processes such as electrowinning and water treatment across Europe, the Middle East, and South Africa.You will be facing many different and exciting applications which will give you broad technical knowledge of the customers operations as well as KraftPowercon product lines. You will be part of an organization dedicated to excellence that is working with continuous improvements.
This position reports to the HC Head of Region; West Europe, Middle East, and South-Africa.
Contact and application
For further information about the position, contact Elena Mindykowski, Head of Region, West Europe, Middle East and South-Africa, +46 734 619 547 and for the recruitment process contact Patrik Stoppert, HR KraftPowercon, +46 706 959 682.
About the company
At KraftPowercon we convert electricity to secure processes in everything from super tankers to nuclear power plants or to clean flue gas in power plants. We increase reliability, which helps our customers to a safer and more efficient process. The company was founded in Sweden as early as 1935, and today our factories are also located in China and India, and major sales offices in the USA and Mexico. The headquarter is in Gothenburg and we are about 450 people in the company. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare KraftPowercon Sweden AB
(org.nr 556344-3141), https://kraftpowercon.com Arbetsplats
KraftPowercon Kontakt
Elena Mindykowski elena.mindykowski@kraftpowercon.com Jobbnummer
8740011