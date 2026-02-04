Application Configuration Specialist (Temporary)
2026-02-04
Who are Benifex?
We are a fast-moving technology company, and one of the most successful providers of online reward and benefits solutions in the world. We believe that everyone deserves an exceptional experience at work, every day, and build workplace technology that makes this happen. Benifex's mission is to build remarkable experiences that employees love. Today Benifex supports more than five million employees in over 3,000 organisations across more than 100 countries. To help us on our quest to be the best, we need brilliant people on board and that's where you come in.
Why should you apply?
You will have the opportunity to contribute and support the product roadmap to facilitate further improvements. With us, you will develop and grow in your role if you show the will for it.
Sunday Times Best Place to Work 2025 and Best Large Tech Company to Work for 2025
Work for a profitable, fast-growing market leader in the online reward and benefits space
Role Overview As an Application Configuration Specialist at Benifex, you will be responsible for ensuring the portal aligns with both internal and external requirements, managing the process from portal creation to launch. Your role involves designing, building, and updating benefit solutions according to business rules within the Benifex platform for our international clients.
You will collaborate with internal and external stakeholders, as well as globally dispersed cross-functional teams. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to contribute to and support the product roadmap to facilitate further improvements. While you will be part of the Application Configuration function internationally, your daily work will take place in an Agile squad alongside various other functions to ensure successful implementation, delivering a coherent, compliant, and fully tested solution.
The position is a 12-month temporary contract with the possibility of extension, starting as soon as possible.
Responsibilities
Work in a T-Shaped manner within an Agile cross-functional globally dispersed squad, owning the full delivery lifecycle.
Become an expert in the functionalities of the Benifex platform - from creating a new portal to Go-live.
Design, build, update and quality assure the configuration of all types of Benefits in line with best practices, business rules and financial details.
Collaborate with clients to meet eligibility requirements within the portal, including attending client meetings to consult on our products.
Troubleshoot and investigate configuration issues.
Contribute and support the product roadmap.
What are we looking for?
Bachelor's degree in systems science, Web design, Media technology, Business Administration or equivalent.
Approximately one year of experience in web design, UX/UI, application specialization, or a related field.
Experience from writing HTML code.
Proficient in English, both oral and written.
Even if you don't meet all of the requirements for this role, we encourage you to apply! We are looking for talented and passionate individuals who are eager to learn and grow. We also offer a variety of other roles, so please check out our careers page to see if there is something else that might be a good fit for you.
Great benefits:
Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid working model
ITP1 pension
Lifeplan - a leading financial advisory service that offers personalized advice for maximizing your pension savings
Collective agreement
Access to our comprehensive benefits portal.
Generous wellness allowance
30 vacation days / year
Referral bonuses
Enhanced parental pay
Volunteer Days - two paid days annually to give back to the community.
Our interview process
Benifex understands the need to have a fast and efficient process, the below will all be completed in the shortest time possible.
Initial informal call with the Talent team
Online tests in numeracy and logical reasoning
Interview with the hiring manager and a member of the team
Final interview with the Director
Practical information
Start: As soon as we find the right fit!
Extent: Full-time, 100% - this is a 12-month temporary contract
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Please let us know if you need any reasonable adjustments for interviews by replying to the email you will receive after you apply.
