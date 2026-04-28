AP/AR Manager
Avaron AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-28
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will step into a key finance leadership role focused on Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable in a SAP-driven environment. The assignment combines team leadership, operational support, and continuous improvement, with a strong focus on how internal finance teams collaborate with a Shared Service Center.
You will be the go-to person for service owners within AP and AR, the AR lead, and the SAP Change Manager. At the same time, you will own the dialogue with the Shared Service Center around SLAs, performance, governance, and day-to-day ways of working. You will help the team succeed, remove friction in processes, and support both operational issues and longer-term improvements.
This is a strong fit if you enjoy combining finance expertise, SAP process knowledge, and leadership in a role where you can influence both operations and change.
Job DescriptionYou will coach and support the AP/AR team and create a positive, collaborative working environment.
You will guide the cooperation with the Shared Service Center and drive alignment around SLAs, performance, and governance.
You will help secure timely and efficient execution of AP and AR processes across company entities and the Shared Service Center.
You will act as a central point for improvement initiatives related to the Shared Service Center and help resolve operational issues when they arise.
You will contribute hands-on when needed and provide guidance on efficient process design and accounting principles.
You will support change initiatives connected to SAP and help translate business needs into effective finance flows.
RequirementsGood understanding of Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable processes, and the ability to translate them into efficient flows in SAP.
Master's degree in accounting.
Strong knowledge of accounting principles, local GAAP, and IFRS.
Deep knowledge of OtC and PtP processes.
Experience working with Shared Service Centers.
Experience in change management.
Ability to identify process improvements and ensure regulatory compliance.
Excellent knowledge of SAP and SAP best practices.
3+ years of hands-on experience working with SAP, including SAP FICO.
Experience leading teams in an international or cross-cultural environment.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7652304-1972102". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9881168