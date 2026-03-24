Aosp / Android Developer

Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2026-03-24


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About the Role
We are looking for a skilled AOSP / Android Developer to join our development team. You will work in a modern embedded software environment, contributing to Android platform development, framework components, and system-level features.
Required Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, or equivalent education
Strong experience in Java and/or Kotlin development
Experience working in a modern embedded Linux software environment
Hands-on experience with development tools such as Git, Gerrit, and Jenkins
Solid knowledge of the Android Framework, including development and build tools
Experience with Gradle and Soong build systems
Ability to design and write automated unit and integration tests

Meritorious / Nice-to-Have Skills
Swedish driver's license (B-level) for testing purposes

For Bluetooth Developers
Previous experience in Bluetooth development is required
Experience with AIDL, Android HAL, and C/C++ development is highly meritorious

For HMI Developers
Prior experience in Human Machine Interface (HMI) development
Experience working with AOSP is highly desirable

What We Offer
A collaborative and technically advanced development environment
Opportunities to work with cutting-edge Android and embedded technologies
A role with real impact on platform-level and user-facing solutions

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-24
E-post: payal.c@hcltech.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
HCL Technologies Sweden AB (org.nr 556955-5609)
Gothenberg (visa karta)
405 30  GÖTEBORG

Kontakt
Payal Chauhan
payal.c@hcltech.com

Jobbnummer
9817232

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