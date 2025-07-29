Ansvarig Servitris/ Servitör

Enoclub AB / Servitörsjobb / Malmö
2025-07-29


We're Hiring: Restaurant Floor Manager / Sommelier (Part-Time)
Location: Osteria Qui Slottstaden
We are looking for a responsible and passionate individual to join our team in a key role. You are someone who understands structure, has solid wine knowledge, and-most importantly-knows how to take excellent care of guests.
Who you are:
You speak Italian and have a strong command of English.

You have a deep love for the restaurant industry and understand the tight economic realities of the business.

You are a team player, a natural leader, and someone who inspires others through a positive attitude and a good sense of humor.

You have at least 5 years of experience in front-of-house service.

You are well-versed in the demands of running a restaurant and ready to step in wherever needed.

You bring both energy and professionalism-a breath of fresh air to the team.

What we offer:
A part-time position of approximately 135-150 hours/month

A competitive salary

Excellent tips

A warm and dynamic work environment

If you're passionate about hospitality, have a sharp palate for wine, and thrive in a fast-paced team, we'd love to hear from you.
Apply now and become part of our Osteria family.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-28
E-post: career@osteria.nu

