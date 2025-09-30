Animal Technician
Animal Technician - AstraZeneca - Gothenburg - 6 month consultancy assignment
The arena:
Animal Technician
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company that focusses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. We are proud to have a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energised and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
The Animal Science and Technologies (AST) is a global department that delivers in vivo studies, animal care, and welfare that are compliant to internal standards and external regulations. Principles of the 3Rs are applied to all aspects of animal care and study conduction.
The role
• Performs daily animal husbandry tasks for rodents and pigs to ensure the highest standards of animal care & welfare.
• Responsibilities may include breeding and maintenance of transgenic mice.
• Responsibilities may include technical procedures such as collecting biological samples, weighing and administering medicines/compounds.
• Maintains daily record keeping for animals and the environment.
• Responsibilities may include routine facility operations tasks, dish and maintenance on racks and caging equipment.
• Is required to work flexibly across different areas and participate in provision of weekend and out of hours support.
• Ensures that work is performed in accordance with appropriate Safety, Health & Environment (SHE), quality and compliance standards, e.g. General Laboratory Standard (GLS).
AstraZeneca is one of the world's most exciting bio-pharmaceutical companies. From scientists to sales, lab techs to legal, we're on a mission to turn ideas into life-changing medicines that improve patients' lives and benefit society. We need great people who share our passion for science and have the drive and determination to meet the unmet needs of patients around the world.
Essential for the role:
• Experience of working with rodents and/or strong interest in animal care and welfare.
• Understand principles and concepts associated with Laboratory Animal Science (LAS), particularly on animal welfare and the 3Rs.
• "Naturbruksgymnasium" or similar education.
• Laboratory Animal education by NCLASET or other relevant Laboratory animal science - Rodents and Lagomorphs - (LAS) course. This may be optional, if the candidate proves relevant experience in animal care.
Soft skills:
• Good communication skills
• Ability to perform work independently to the required standard on a consistent basis.
If this job isn't quite right for you, but you are looking for a new position, please contact us for a confidential discussion on your career.
