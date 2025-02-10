Animal Technician
2025-02-10
Job description
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. We are proud to have a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
The Animal Science and Technologies (AST) is a global department that delivers in vivo studies, animal care, and welfare that is compliant to internal standards and external regulations. Principles of the 3Rs are applied to all aspects of animal care and study conduction.
This is a consultant assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science.
Responsibilities
Performs daily animal husbandry tasks for rodents and pigs to ensure highest standards of animal care & welfare.
Responsibilities may include breeding and maintenance of transgenic mice.
Responsibilities may include technical procedures such as collecting biological samples, weighing and administering medicines/compounds.
Maintains daily record keeping for animals and environment.
Responsibilities may include routine facility operations tasks, dish and maintenance on racks and caging equipment.
Is required to work flexibly across different areas and participate in provision of weekend and out of hours support.
Ensures that work is performed in accordance with appropriate Safety, Health & Environment (SHE), quality and compliance standards, e.g. General Laboratory Standard (GLS).
Deadline 2024-02-20 - the selection process and interviews will be ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible!
Qualifications
Essential for the role:
Experience in working with rodents and/or strong interest in animal care and welfare.
Understand principles and concepts associated with Laboratory Animal Science (LAS) particularly on animal welfare and the 3Rs.
"Naturbruksgymnasium" or similar education.
Laboratory Animal education by NCLASET or other relevant Laboratory animal science - Rodents and Lagomorphs - (LAS) course. This may be optional, if the candidate proves relevant experience in animal care.
Soft skills:
Good communication skills
Ability to perform work independently to the required standard on a consistent basis.
