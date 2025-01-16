Angular Developer
2025-01-16
We now have a new requirement and are looking for a consultant colleague with the qualifications listed below. The position is part of our consulting business, which means you will be employed by us and work either with clients or on internal projects and assignments.
As part of your application, you may be presented to clients/partners as part of the recruitment process. If selected for the assignment, you will be employed by us and work either with clients or on internal projects and assignments as part of our consulting business.Job Description* Translate user requirements into effective, intuitive and customized UI designs
• Optimize performance and compatibility across browsers
• Perform regular testing and debugging to ensure quality
• Write clean, maintainable and reusable code adhering to best practices
• Participate in Agile workflows, including sprint planning, stand-ups and retrospectivesYour Profile (Must-have requirements)
• Proficiency in latest versions of Angular and TypeScript
• Experience with other front-end frameworks like React, Vue.js or similar technologies
• Expertise in HTML5, CSS and modern JavaScript
• Familiarity with UI frameworks and libraries
• Knowledge of RESTful APIs, JSON and backend integration (plus)
• Understanding of responsive design principles and cross-browser compatibility
• Experience with vendor system customization and UI integration (plus)
• Proficiency in version control systems like Git and experience with
• Familiarity with testing frameworks and debugging tools
• Experience with Jira for task tracking
About UsWe currently employ experienced consultants in areas such as System Development, AI, Machine Learning, Testing, Cloud, Infra DevOps, and IT Project Management.Working at Deploja is something entirely different from working at an ordinary consulting company-and we are really proud of that. So, what makes us unique?We simply offer more than just a high salary and greater freedom; that's just the beginning. With us, you'll find the work environment and opportunities you deserve. Welcome to Deploja, where the grass is indeed greener!
Vi erbjuder dig följande, Valet är ditt!
Exciting assignments with our many clients. We focus on long-term projects, which gives you the opportunity to create value for the client while also developing yourself.
A secure monthly salary - together we'll agree on a base salary depending on your assignments.
Company car - we encourage you to choose an electric car for a more sustainable future.
Occupational pension and great opportunities for salary conversion.
Vacation - Would you like more than 30 days of vacation, perhaps 60 days?
Private health insurance, accident insurance, and life insurance for increased security.
Skills development - you set your own budget and choose the training you wish to attend.
Quality of life - Are you struggling to balance everyday life and wish to work a little less while still earning as much, if not more?
We handle applications continuously, and due to the high workload, it's especially important to include a short motivation for the position, explaining how you meet the requirements.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Deploja AB
(org.nr 556932-8155), https://deploja.se/ Jobbnummer
9107120