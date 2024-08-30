Android utvecklare
2024-08-30
Jobbeskrivning
As developer in one of our teams you'll have the opportunity to work with the latest technology in an exciting and global environment. We team up with Google and other big players to deliver world class android applications and services to support the clients vision to be the most desired and successful transport solution and infrastructure provider in the world.
Our Android teams have an area of responsibility where you will design and build new features and applications ensuring performance, quality and productivity for our customers across our brands. Our teams are responsible for the entire SW life cycle so you will also be part of securing the deliveries in production.
We welcome you in our open culture. We promise you a lot of opportunities to grow and learn. We're a great team with competent and easy-to-talk to colleagues. If you have a passion for developing Android applications and services - this is your place!
We are looking for a passionate Android developer with proven experience in software development.
You will fit well if you are a social, trustful and committed person who can explain complex technical aspects verbally and in documentation. You need to have ability to drive change, have a passion for innovation and new technologies. Additionally, it is expected that you have a personal drive to reach the objectives and targets set for your team. Lastly, if you have a strong ability to inspire, develop and motivate individuals and teams - you are our perfect match.
Personal qualities
Strong team spirit, individual and structured leadership to deliver expected results on time, on budget and with high quality.
High level of cooperation skills with different people and cultures.
Serviceminded
Creative, self-driven and outgoing with a high motivation to solve problems.
Willing to take up the task that is most important for the team to progress
Passion for new technologies, software development and creating great user experiences
Kravspecifikation
B.Sc./M.Sc. in computer science, software engineering, electronics or equivalent.
5+ years of experience in android software development with Kotlin and Java
Minimum 1 year of working experience within automotive
Good understanding of Linux operating system
Experience with tools such as tools such as Git, Jenkins, Jira, Artifactory,
Experience working with framework like Android Open Source Project (AOSP).
Knowledge of software verification and test development, unit test
Experience using techniques for quality assuring software such as unit testing and integration testing using relevant tools e.g. Espresso, jUnit, Mockito.
Experience working with MVP, MVVM libraries.
Fluent in English (written and spoken)
