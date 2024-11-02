Android TV Developer
2024-11-02
Are you passionate about technology andshare a passion to solve problems of today toinnovate for tomorrow
Keep on reading!
OFFER
You will be part of an international and friendly working environment. We empower individuals and encourage open communication andcollaboration.
We use agile workflows and work with cutting edge technologies. We are committed to keeping our technology stack up to date.
You will be offered a competitive salary, excellent benefits and flexible hours.
Some of the benefits of working at Invidi:
Green field development
An open and welcoming company with a distinctly flat organization
Great opportunity to influence and take initiatives
Working with and continue to learn from extraordinary developers!
Flexible working hours!
TASKS
You willjoin our team in creating cutting-edge software for set-top boxes, delivering video content to millions of homes worldwide.
Our platform handles high-volume video streaming with low latency across the globe. We deliver content for some of the biggest live events in the world, providing seamless experiences and analytics based on millions of viewing sessions. These are some of the complex challenges that make Android development at our company interesting and rewarding.
To accomplish this, we use the latest Android frameworks and tools or, when they are not sufficient, we innovate and create our own solutions. Most of our code is written in Kotlin and Java, leveraging the Android TV platform, but we always evaluate the best tools for each unique problem.
You will:
Develop and maintain high-performance Android applications for set-top boxes that are scalable, stable, and user-friendly
Optimize video playback and streaming capabilities
Proactively evolve our CI/CD pipelines for Android app builds and deployments.
Troubleshoot incoming issues from support and clients, fixing and resolving
Help other team members grow as engineers through code review, pairing, and mentoring.
YOUR PROFILE
You are anAndroid developer who is passionate about creating top-notch video streaming applications. You care about the craft and cherish the opportunity to work with smart, supportive, and highly motivated colleagues. You are curious; you like to learn new things, mentor and share knowledge with team members. Like us, you strive to handle complexity by keeping things simple and elegant. As part of the Android development team, you will be responsible for the performance and stability of our set-top box applications.
The person we are looking for has:
5+ years of experience in Android development
A bachelor's degree in Computer Science, or equivalent
Strong development and troubleshooting skills in Android environments
Ability to collaborate effectively and work well in an Agile environment
Ability to quickly learn new technologies
It will be very great if you have experience from some of the following:
Experience with Android TV development
Familiarity with DRM technologies (e.g., Widevine)
Experience with ExoPlayer, othervideo playback technologies/streaming protocols
Knowledge of video codecs and encoding/decoding processes
Familiarity with CI/CD tools such as Jenkins or GitLab CI
Understanding of networking protocols and RESTful API
Experience in set-top box or smart TV application
ABOUT INVIDI
INVIDI Technologies is the world's leading developer of software transforming television all over the world. Our two-time Emmy Award-winning technology. We provide a device-agnostic solution delivering ads to the right household no matter what program or network you're watching, how you're watching, or whether you're in front of your TV, laptop, cell phone or any other device.
INVIDI is right at the heart of the very exciting and fast-paced world of commercial television; companies benefiting from our software include DirecTV (US), and Telefonica (Spain), networks such as CBS/Viacom (US) and TV4 (Sweden), advertising agencies such as Ogilvy and Publicis, and advertisers such as Chevrolet and Verizon.
ABOUT PINETREE
At Pinetree, we have a vision and mission to differentiate ourselves from the crowd and are Sweden's contenders in talent search and matching.
By working as an agency, the value to you as an employee is that we have a very wide network of partner companies that we continuously ensure high quality standards.
