Android Software Developer
Aptiv Contract Services Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg
2024-07-04
Android Software Engineer
Help shape the future of mobility.
We continue to win new business and deliver cutting edge infotainment systems based on Android Automotive to our automotive and commercial vehicle customers around the globe. In order to meet the increased demand, we now want to strengthen our Android Product team in Gothenburg with an inspired Android Software Developer.
At the Gothenburg Technical Center, we take small steps forward each day to continuously improve our quality, our tools, our processes and ourselves. We pioneered the use of Agile methodologies, open-source software, and modern-day DevOps within Aptiv, and we're always on the lookout for the next big thing.
Want to join us?
Your Role
• Software design, implementation and verification activities within the Android domain according Software Development Plan (SDP), Project Plan or PI plan.
• Elicit and retrieve, review, negotiate, document and approve Software requirements for the Android domain.
• Define Software Design and detailed Design for the Android domain.
• Initiate analysis and review of Software design (e.g. Peer review or Static Code Analyses)
• Define Software Verification Strategy and Methods (e.g. Unit tests, integration test) for the Android domain.
• Ensure that Software verification is performed (e.g. software verification within assigned responsibility and for additionally assigned verification (e.g. Verification on corrected errors within function/ domain).
• Ensure traceability of requirement, design and verification work products for owned function/ domain according project procedures.
• Execute configuration, change and error management according project procedures. Initiate changes to design and errors reports when appropriate.
Your Background
• Bachelor or Master's degree in software engineering, computer science, or similar.
• +5 years of relevant Automotive SW development experience on Android / Linux / QNX type systems
• Deep software engineering knowledge - C++ is essential
• Knowledge of Rust, Java and/or Kotlin is an advantage
• Experience in working with multiplex/distributed systems as a SW developer
• Understanding of the Android framework and the lifecycles of activities, fragments and processes.
Why join us?
• You can grow at Aptiv. Aptiv provides an inclusive work environment where all individuals can grow and develop, regardless of gender, ethnicity or beliefs.
• You can have an impact. Safety is a core Aptiv value; we want a safer world for us and our children, one with: Zero fatalities, Zero injuries, Zero accidents.
• You have support. We ensure you have the resources and support you need to take care of your family and your physical and mental health with a competitive health insurance package.
Your Benefits at Aptiv:
• Competitive compensation package.
• Learning, professional growth and development in a world-recognized international environment.
• Access to internal & external training, coaching & certifications.
• Recognition for innovation and excellence.
• Opportunities to give back to the community.
• Meaningful work that makes a difference in the world.
• Breakfast and fruit at the Molndalsvagen office served 3 days a week.
