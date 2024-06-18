Android Platform Developer
2024-06-18
Are you inspired to work with a team of passionate engineers in the android world?
Do you want to work with both user experience and software development at the same time?
If your answer is YES, then WELCOME TO THE TEAM!
Who Are We?
"UX and HMI" is a department within Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE). Our purpose is to deliver best in-class User experience for Volvo CE products across the globe.
You will have a unique opportunity to join a fantastic team with an ownership mentality, working with truly disruptive technology, while at the same time being a part of the world-renowned Volvo Group. We are in an exciting phase of expanding our team and we would love for you to be a part of it.
What We Offer?
With our award-winning Co-Pilot tablet and an exciting next-gen solution in development, Android is becoming core to many strands of our work. If your interest lies in building android strategies, architecture and developing app for our futuristic machines, there is a place for you here.
As part of our team you will drive and participate in continuous improvement initiatives. Our teams work in a cross-functional agile setup and we really support each other, so you will quickly feel part of the work environment. You will join a Scrum team of enthusiastic and talented individuals, and collaborate with other teams on a daily basis, making sure we continue to deliver great products.
Who Are You?
As an android expert, you will have experience in Android development using Java and Kotlin over the entire software lifecycle.
The main responsibility includes building and evolving android platform solutions adhering to best practice. You will be working in close collaboration with external partners and internal stakeholders.
Experience in Android Testing Frameworks such as Espresso and Squish is meriting. You also have regular communication and share knowledge to the team on architecture, strategies & roadmaps, and be a developer to lead by example.
You are an open and creative person with a can-do attitude. You are fluent in English, both written and spoken, and you either speak Swedish or are eager to learn a new language.
Good to Have
• It would be good if you also have exposure in android full stack development capabilities, Linux or related embedded development, cyber security.
• Experience of working in test-driven or behaviour driven development is meriting.
Are You A Perfect Match?
If this sounds interesting (we really hope it does - we love our jobs!) just send in your application and we will be thrilled to start getting to know you.
Curious, And Have Any Questions? Contact US
Henrik Berghäll,
Head of User Experience and HMI Software,
• 46 70 003 46 94, henrik.berghall@volvo.com
