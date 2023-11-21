Android Infotainment Developer
2023-11-21
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Android Automotive Software Developer
As the automotive industry evolves, competition has expanded beyond traditional partners to include innovative and fast-moving tech companies. Our vision and strategy are focused on maximizing the appeal of owning and using a Volvo, enabling connectivity, and continuously enhancing the user experience for both new and existing cars.
Purpose
We have an exciting opportunity for you to be part of the development of the next-generation infotainment system using Google's Android Automotive OS. If you're enthusiastic about high technology and enjoy working on innovative projects, join our team of progressive software developers in Lindholmen!
Who you are
Your passion for creating top-notch solutions that improve customers' lives is truly inspiring! You approach problem-solving with an open mind and a collaborative spirit, always seeking to deliver the most valuable solutions. Your extensive technical expertise enables you to identify and implement feasible solutions within project parameters.
What you'll do
As an Android Automotive Software Developer, you'll be responsible for software development in both the application and native layers of the Android stack for our infotainment system. Collaborating with UX designers and other stakeholders, you'll also define a cohesive end-to-end solution. You will be part of an agile team involved in every step of the process, from design and architecture to documentation, development, verification, and validation.
Knowledge and experience
We're looking for someone with a Master's degree in Software Engineering or equivalent experience, along with several years of experience in Android app and platform development, along with experience in AOSP and the AOSP build system.
As an ideal candidate, you should have good knowledge of Android Java, C++, and Python, as well as experience with modern app architectural patterns (MVP, MVVM, layered architecture, refactoring) and Android testing frameworks (Junit, Espresso, Mockito).
