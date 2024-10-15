Android Developer
2024-10-15
We are now looking for an Android Developer on the behalf of our client.
Background:
The scope of the consultant services is to assist the client in delivering a high-quality Retail App for the Non-Ingka Retailers, focusing on Android development, scalability, and standards. The consultant will support technical decision-making, ensure security compliance, and collaborate with other product teams to create a seamless omnichannel retail experience.
The scope of the consultant services is to assist the client in:
Developing, maintaining, and enhancing the Android application for the Retail App while supporting the team with best practices, technical standards, and resolving complex issues that arise during the development process.
The main tasks in the assignment are as below:
Develop a well-architected, scalable, and high-performing Android app.
Define and support technical standards and best practices.
Diagnose and resolve complex technical issues.
Ensure that applications meet required quality and security standards.
Collaborate with other product teams to deliver an omnichannel retail experience.
Provide expert-level knowledge of Android platform best practices.
Desired knowledge, experience, competence, skills, etc.:
Expertise in Android app development.
Expertise in Kotlin, Android SDK and Jetpack Compose.
Experience in working with cross-functional teams.
Knowledge of omnichannel retail environments.
Proven ability to diagnose and resolve complex technical issues.
Strong understanding of security and quality standards in app development.
Following competences must be fulfilled:
Expert knowledge in Android development and best practices.
Ability to collaborate in a team environment.
Experience in large-scale app deployment and performance optimization.
Fluent in English.
Additional Note:
We encourage all developers to broaden their expertise by supporting other platforms within our scope, including iOS and .NET/Azure for backend development. Experience in these areas is a valuable asset that enhances team collaboration and project success.
Start: 2025-01-01
Duration: 6 months with possible for extension
Location: Malmö
Travel required outside primary working site: Yes, occasionally.
Overtime or on-call expected: Yes, occasionally.
Remote/off-site work possible: Yes
Workload: 100%
Email your application with CV and coverletter to: kontakt@linkyou.se
LINKYOU are specialists in recruitment and staffing. We work with different industries and welcome talents from different stages of their careers. Our recruitment process is structured and fast to maximize results for both employers and employees.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-14
E-post: kontakt@linkyou.se Omfattning
