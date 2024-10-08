Android Developer
Welcome to Alf!
Hi there! We are Alf - a newly formed tech company within Länsförsäkringar Alliance. With a client base of more than 1,8 million households, Länsförsäkringar is one of Sweden's biggest financial groups. Alf is on a mission to create a secure and sustainable way of living by adding cutting-edge IoT tech to 200+ years of experience from helping customers taking care of their homes.
About the job. As Android Developer at Alf, you will be an integral part of our tech organization, reporting to our Head of App Development and collaborating closely with both our frontend and backend teams in an agile environment. Your responsibilities will encompass development and maintenance across all aspects of our app. Including support for connected devices as well as overseeing the app's prevention tab, offering users tips on proactive home security.
You'll play a significant role in building and maintaining stable, scalable code, ensuring thorough testing and conducting regular code reviews to uphold high quality and adherence to best practices. You'll actively participate in architectural discussions and engage closely with our design team on current and future design solutions. By joining early on, you'll have the unique opportunity to take great responsibility and influence our direction, offering room for personal and professional growth.
About you. You bring a degree in computer science or equivalent, along with a minimum of two years' experience in Android app development (Native). We believe you're well-versed in Jetpack Compose and you have a successful track record of launching apps on the Play store. Familiarity with IoT solutions is a plus, as well as experience with streaming and WebSockets. You're skilled in agile practices, rapid iterations and frequent releases, demonstrating your ability to efficiently plan, develop, test, and deploy new features.
Personal attributes matter just as much. To thrive at Alf, you approach challenges with enthusiasm, motivated to find solutions and adapting easily in a dynamic environment. Collaboration is your forte; you excel at teamwork, communication, and taking ownership of tasks.
About Alf. Länsförsäkringar embodies more than 200 years of dedication to create safety for our customers. With Alf, all that experience is being combined with innovative technology to cater the current needs of our clients. It's a full-service solution providing personalized insights, advice and content, which enables the users to proactively take care of and protect their homes. With Alf and Länsförsäkringar, safety and sustainability go hand in hand.
Alf is operated by Länsförsäkringar Trygghetstjänster AB, a company owned by Länsförsäkringar Alliance. This provides a unique opportunity to become part of an engaged and fun team at an innovative tech company, characterised by the agile and dynamic essence of a startup, all while being supported by the stability and strength of Länsförsäkringar Alliance.
With Alf and Länsförsäkringar, you will get: Work-life balance through a hybrid model Centrally located office in Stockholm Collective agreement including including pension and insurance coverage Wellness allowance of 5000 SEK/year Special banking perks ...and more but let us dive into that when we meet in person!
How to apply. Apply by sending us your CV in Swedish or English. Our selection process is continuous, and we may move forward with candidates on an ongoing basis. If you have any questions about this position, do not hesitate to contact our recruiter Alice by email: alice.fredberg@lftt.se
