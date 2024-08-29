Android Developer
Brastech AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-08-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Brastech AB i Göteborg
We are looking for a Android developer with a proven experience in software development.
You need to have ability to drive change, have a passion for innovation and new technologies. Additionally, it is expected that you have a personal drive to reach the objectives and targets set for your team
Requirements & Qualifications
• Bachelor or master's in computer science, Software Engineering, Electronics or equivalent.
• Minimum 7 years of experience from software development and good understanding of Java/Kotlin and commonly used Android design patterns.
• Knowledge in working in a software development environment using tools such as Git, Jenkins, Jira.. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-20
Pls send your CV to the Brastech email
E-post: info@brastech.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Brastech AB
(org.nr 559448-3272) Jobbnummer
8868161