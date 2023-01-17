Android Developer
We are Blocket, Sweden's largest and most popular marketplace with around 12,3M monthly active users generating 100 million sessions. We are proud of our work to enable second-hand trade in Sweden and our contribution to a positive environmental impact.
The team
Integrations & Display Ads manages many of the commercial placements and integrations at Blocket. You will work closely with an array of partners both within and outside Blocket and Schibsted. We help other companies integrate with Blocket, we provide a CMS that our editors use and we build products and manage placements for commercial advertisements.
The team has two web developers and two backend developers, a product manager, engineering manager and UX. Now we are looking to extend the team with app developers - Android and iOS - so that we can produce even better performance on our integrations and display ads.
Skills & Requirements
Who you are
We believe you are a seasoned developer with at least 4 years hands-on experience of Android or iOS development working in a team. You are able to independently lead the development of new features, and enjoy discussing and debating code and solutions with your peers. You like sharing your knowledge with your team and junior developers and above all, you are curious and continuously strive to learn new things. We are often working in pairs so collaboration is another key.
Background/skills
You know how to code in Kotlin and Java
You know how to write clean, testable, simple and scalable code
You have good understanding of Android frameworks and guidelines
You understand the unique needs of an Android user
Above all, you are a great team player
Interested in joining the Blocket world?
We look forward to hearing from you! Send your CV or apply with your LinkedIn profile and let us know what makes you tick. We would love to get to know you a bit better!Make sure to include a link when you apply. For questions, contact manisha.kathuria@blocket.se
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
