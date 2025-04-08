Android app developer
2025-04-08
We are looking for an experienced Android App Developer to join a dynamic team for a long-term opportunity. This role offers the chance to work on innovative navigation applications, and the ideal candidate will have the opportunity to continuously grow and develop in a collaborative environment.
Role Responsibilities:
Design and develop high-quality navigation applications for Android devices.
Work closely with cross-functional teams, including product managers, designers, and engineers, to define and refine app features.
Identify and troubleshoot performance issues, and optimize the application to ensure smooth functionality.
Debug and resolve issues throughout the app's lifecycle, ensuring the application is bug-free before release.
Conduct code reviews, maintain best practices, and use continuous integration for development.
Write unit tests to validate the robustness, functionality, and edge case handling of the application.
Plan and execute updates and new releases for the app.
Participate in learning and professional development activities, including workshops, conferences, and seminars.
Requirements:
At least 5 years of proven experience in Android app development.
Strong knowledge of Kotlin, Java, and C++ programming languages.
Proficient in Android and Android Jetpack APIs, with a deep understanding of Android NDK and JNI.
Experience working with Jetpack libraries and Android design principles.
Familiar with Android performance optimization and testing frameworks.
Experience working with embedded Android services.
Strong skills in code review, debugging, and ensuring the app's performance is at its peak.
Proficiency in version control tools such as Git and Bitbucket.
Familiarity with continuous integration tools, like Jenkins.
Self-motivated and capable of managing workloads with minimal supervision.
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field (M.Sc. preferred).
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work cross-functionally and influence teams.
If you're passionate about developing robust, user-friendly Android applications and want to work in an environment that values professional growth, we'd love to hear from you.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
