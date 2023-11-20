Analytics Director
Mojang Studios is best known as the creators of Minecraft, but we're also on a mission - to build a better world through the power of play.
Why play? Well, play is at the heart of everything we do. It's the blocky backbone of our games, the core of our development philosophy, and even the origin of our name. From the relentless experimentation of our endlessly inspiring community to the classrooms where Minecraft has become an essential teaching tool, play is the bedrock of our existence.
The Player and Data Insights Team is looking for an Analytics Director with a drive to achieve high impact, high quality results. In this role, you will be responsible for managing a a game analytics team and driving insights that result in improvements to player experiences across several Minecraft titles.
You will manage a small team of analysts in Stockholm, Sweden, and coordinate communication and collaboration with product, business, engineering, and other teams in North America and around the world. You will work closely with data engineering and our analytics environment team to ensure that data coverage in Mojang's Stockholm studio is best in class.
You will work closely with advanced analytics, data science, AI/ML teams in the Player and Data Insights organization to deliver data products to new games and to drive efficiencies in decision making. The team today focuses on new games, player experience optimization, and strategy OKRs for our Minecraft products.
As an Analytics Director in the Player and Data Insights Team, you will report to the Head of Data Science and Data Engineering for Mojang studios.
In this role you will
Lead a small but talented embedded team of analysts and data scientists who partner directly with product teams to enable better player experiences.
Manage partnerships with local teams in the Stockholm studio and with partner development studios, while also coordinating communication and collaboration with the larger Player and Data Insights Organization around the world.
Coordinate joint efforts with consumer and brand insights teams to be able to understand player motivations when primary research is needed.
Identify key learnings from data analysis and synthesize them into recommendations for product teams and leadership.
Work with the Engineering team and Analytics Environment teams to ensure coverage on tools, technology, and data structures to enable efficiencies in analytics.
Manipulate and analyze complex, high-volume, high-dimensionality data from varying sources using a variety of tools and data analysis techniques.
Subject matter expert in game analytics.
Drive 'hands on' analysis leveraging Big Data technology across all aspects of the player experience, including acquisition, engagement, retention, and monetization.
Represent the Player and Data Insights team in New Game development efforts, including ensuring that telemetry specs are compliant and compatible with the existing global data ecosystem.
Ability to zoom into the details of analysis and data products, and zoom out to fully understand the business and player context where analytics are required.
Be self-driven, and show ability to deliver on ambiguous projects with incomplete or dirty data.
To succeed in this role, you should have experience in:
Managing analytics and data science teams, preferably in video games
Building strong relationships with cross functional teams and driving alignment with key partners and decision makers
Communicating and presenting across time zones and functions
Hands on deep data analysis using advanced PySpark and SQL, experience in mentoring and coaching teams
Understanding of AI/ML algorithms for segmentation, natural language interpretation, classification, and other customer level applications
Proven experience in applying statistics for attribution, interpretation of time series, experimentation, and other business applications
Familiarity with the Azure ecosystem or equivalent
Mojang Studios
Mojang Studios is a Microsoft-owned game developer. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden and has offices around the world, including Stockholm, Redmond, Tokyo, London, and Shanghai. We're always working on new and exciting ways to expand the Minecraft universe.
Our community is global and incredibly diverse. We keep this in mind when developing anything, as we want people to feel included in Minecraft. And in recruiting, our goal is to make Mojang Studios as diverse as our community.
We got started as a tiny indie developer, and part of our culture still reflects that heritage. But we're also proud to belong to Xbox Game Studios, which creates unique opportunities to grow and develop.
To help us achieve amazing things, we have built an equally amazing studio space. Situated right on the water by Söder Mälarstrand, it's filled to the brim with all the tools, toys and caffeine required to create world-class entertainment.
But in the end, it's the people of Mojang Studios that make this place truly special. When you join, you'll find yourself in the company of incredibly bright, warm, and creative individuals - all united and working toward a single goal. Come help us reach it!
