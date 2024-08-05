Analytical Scientist
2024-08-05
About the position
Inhalation Product Development (IPD) at AstraZeneca is a multinational organization that combines decades of experience in inhalation technology whether it is nebulization, pMDI or DPI. Our vision is to develop and provide to patients best-in-class, innovative and sustainable products to deliver medicine via inhalation.
We are now seeking an Analytical Scientist to join our dynamic Analytical Sciences team, focusing on the characterization of inhaled molecules within Inhalation Product Development in Gothenburg. This is a unique opportunity to play a pivotal role in the development of inhaled products for AstraZeneca. You will be part of a highly collaborative team of analytical experts within the inhalation area, contributing to analytical development and characterization of inhaled products.
Responsibilities
This job includes lab-based responsibilities, where you are expected to work collaboratively with colleagues in daily analytical deliveries, documenting your experiments carefully and to the right quality, utilizing both manual and automated analytical techniques to develop and deliver innovative inhaled medicines to patients.
Your profile
Essential for the role:
• BSc or MSc degree in Analytical Chemistry or other relevant scientific discipline (Biochemistry, Biotechnology..).
• Scientific knowledge within analytical sciences and technically skilled with analytical separation techniques such as liquid chromatography (UPLC).
• Strong scientific interest and ambition to develop yourself in the analytical sciences area as well as leaning analytical techniques used for inhaled products.
• Excellent communication skills in English, both oral and written.
• Understanding the principles and applications of GMP.
Desirable for the role:
• Experience in aerosol characterization techniques used for inhaled products, such as impactor analysis.
• Experience of working in a GMP environment.
• Experience with method development and validation.
• Experience with solving technical challenges and problems.
• Experience of analysis of small molecules.
About the organisation
This is a consultant assignment at AstraZeneca in Göteborg until 2025-03-31. During this time you will be hired by QRIOS.
About Astra Zeneca:
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. But we are more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies - at AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. Ersättning
