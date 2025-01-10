Analytical Chemist
2025-01-10
Do you want to join us and create a more sustainable future? EasyMining is looking for an Analytical Chemist in Uppsala for a period of 12 months starting in February/March who wants to participate in the transition to a circular economy and help save the world's resources.
EasyMining is in the process of commercializing technologies based on its patented innovations and processes that recover clean commercial products using waste as raw material. Our technologies include phosphorus recovery from ashes of combusted sludge, a process that can reduce the energy requirement for treating nitrogen-containing wastewater by recovering the nitrogen in form of commercial products, as well as a process for extraction of salts from fly ash from household waste incineration. Read more about EasyMining at our website EasyMining.com
We are now looking for a new team member to help us in sample preparation, analysis of samples and recording the results.
Job description
The successful candidate will prepare samples for analysis and measure them using our in-house analytical instruments. The position is in Uppsala and demands on-site work. You will work together with our R&D engineers and you will analyse samples for pH, density, dry solids content, particle size distributions, elemental content etc. You will document and discuss these results with the team. Our analytical fleet includes pH meters, conductivity meters, laser diffraction particle size analysis, dry content meters, density meters, spectrophotometric analysis (Hach Lange), ICP-OES, XRF, optical microscope and autotitrators. Preparing solid and liquid samples for ICP-OES measurements and operating this instrument is expected to be at least half the workload.
You are expected to have a background in chemistry and be able to learn how to operate and maintain various equipment for chemical analyses. Prior experience in analytical chemistry or in an analysis laboratory is a bonus. The assignment is a 12-month contract with the possibility of extension based on performance and vacancy.
Responsibilities
• Sample preparation, which also involves dissolution of solid samples, making series of dilutions for analysis
• Developing analytical procedures and SOPs
• Maintaining and running our analytical instruments
• Handling of chemicals in a safe manner
• Provide documentation of work
We offer you
A challenging job where you will have the opportunity to develop skills and abilities together with motivated co-workers. Our R&D facility is also equipped for the testing and scale-up of chemical processes. We use common hydrometallurgy and chemical processing equipment such as leaching reactors, solid-liquid separation equipment, evaporators, mixer settlers, separation columns, pumps, etc. In addition, we operate a wide range of chemical analysis equipment. You will take part in improving our existing technologies by providing analytical data for our samples.
Requirements
• Background in chemistry
• You are able to work independently and in an organized way
• Excellent technical skills
• Analytical thinker with interpersonal skills
• Can document work in an organized manner
• Can handle confidential information
• Practical experience in an analytical lab
• Swedish work permit
Education & Experience Requirements
• Education in Chemistry or related field
• Ability to communicate in English
Beneficial experiences
• ICP-OES or -MS analysis
• Environmental analysis
• Sampling techniques
Application and Contact
Apply before 20th of January. We will start look into the applications after the new year's weekend.
If you have any further questions please contact Group Manager, Olof Haglund at olof.haglund@easymining.com
or Lab Manager Cristian Tunsu at cristian.tunsu@easymining.com
.
Further information
EasyMining Sweden AB has been a company in the Ragn-Sells group since 2014. Ragn-Sells is a Swedish waste and recycling company operating in 4 countries with an annual turnover of above 800 MEUR and approximately 2500 employees.
EasyMining is today employing 55 persons that is planned to grow to 60 during 2025. The engineering and management are located in an office in central Gothenburg, the R&D and Market are situated with office and laboratory facilities in Uppsala, and our German office is located in Berlin. Ersättning
