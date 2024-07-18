AML Process Specialist at Ikano Bank in Malmö
2024-07-18
Do you want to be the AML Process Specialist in a caring, simple, and fully digital bank serving more of the many? Do you enjoy working in an ever-changing environment, where finding new solutions and welcoming changes will be part of your everyday life? Welcome to Ikano Bank! You will be part of a team, where we create possibilities for a better living by providing banking and financial services for the many people. We do it with different perspectives, natural curiosity and long-term focus.
About the Position
You will be part of the AML Nordic team. The team is responsible for suspicious activity investigations, risk profiling (PEP/RCA and sanctions screening) and implementing enhanced customer due diligence measures in the onboarding and ongoing monitoring of customer relationships in the Nordic market. The process specialist has an overall view and responsibility for AML Nordic processes, lead improvements of the processes and make AML Nordic more effective and efficient. Work closely with Nordic MLROs to ensure SOP, WM & processes follows local legislations in the Nordic countries. You are responsible for communication and implementation of new and improved processes in the AML Nordic team and be part of conducting the quality controls.
As a processes specialist you will have close collaboration with colleagues and team managers in the AML Nordic team, MLROs, CFA, products and colleagues in the different Nordic markets to harmonize, develop and strengthen Ikano Bank's AML investigation and KYC measures in the Nordic market.
Background and experience:
• University degree in a Business, Legal, or related field, or equivalent practical experience
• Experience from working in the financial sector
• Experience from AML/KYC-related work would be beneficial
• Knowledge in the AML regulatory and knowledge about corporate structures
• Good understanding for a risk-based approach
• Experience in process mapping
• Good knowledge in the bank's products
• Excellent Swedish and English communication skills, both verbally and written. Other nordic languages is a preference.
About You
• Detail oriented and can see the bigger picture
• Structured, analytical and methodical
• Solution oriented
• Strong collaboration skills
• Ability to work in fast-paced environment
• Pedagogical
• Driven and proactive
• Good at creating and maintain relationships
Qualifications and Competencies:
• Experience working with and implementing new systems
• Self-driven, fast-paced, proactive, and structured
• Previous experience in similar work is meritorious
We Offer You
At Ikano Bank, you will have the opportunity to represent us to external partners and create a solid foundation for further development. You will get the chance to push boundaries and influence your daily work. All this as part of a caring and open culture where we live our values, work hard, have fun, and operate with a long-term perspective. At Ikano, opportunities arise, and growth follows.
About Ikano Bank
Ikano Bank offers simple and attractive savings and loan products for consumers, sales support services for retailers, and leasing and factoring solutions for businesses. We operate in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the UK, Poland, Germany, and Austria. Ikano Bank is part of the Ikano Group, owned by the Kamprad family. Learn more about us at Ikano Group.
Contact Information
For this recruitment, Ikano Bank is collaborating with Adecco. If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, please feel free to contact the responsible recruitment consultant:
Annika Nessvold via annika.nessvold@adecco.se
or +46 736-84 11 63.
Apply as soon as possible as selection is ongoing.
