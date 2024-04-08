Algorithm Expert in Physical Layer Algorithms
2024-04-08
The Huawei office in Sweden is the leading overseas R&D office in Huawei, and the Wireless Network Algorithm Lab at Huawei Sweden drives innovation for the Huawei wireless Radio Access Networks product. We work on physical layer signal processing and Radio Resource Management algorithms and in doing so cooperate with universities all over Europe to find the next technological breakthroughs. If this sounds like an interesting challenge and you believe your background is a good match, then you should consider the following position.
Responsibilities
Leading research and innovation in the area of Physical Layer Algorithms
Contribute to strategic planning in the area of radio network performance and algorithm development
Drive and contribute to university cooperation in the algorithm area
Minimum qualifications
8 years experience or more in the wireless communication industry
Good knowledge of key technologies such as Sensing and/or ISAC, DBF and/or HBF, massive MIMO transceiver algorithm and interference coordination
Experience in link level simulations
Innovative spirit
Preferred qualifications
A MSc in Electrical Engineering, Mathematics or equivalent experience from telecom industry
Knowledge of 3GPP standardization
Up to date with academic research in the area of radio performance and algorithms
Knowledge of optimization theory, control theory and/or machine learning for wireless communication
Contact persons
Gunnar Peters gunnar.peters@huawei.com
• 46739200539
Liu Yahuiliuyahui4@huawei.com
• 46739208050 Ersättning
