Algorithm Development Expert
Aptiv Contract Services Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-30
Do you want to see your own innovative ideas come alive? That is what we do every day at Aptiv's Advanced Engineering department in order to create safer, greener and more connected solutions to improve driver experience and to make traffic safer for everyone.
Your Role
Create innovative solutions to ADAS and AD with a focus on modeling, estimation, prediction, planning and control.
Build technology demonstrators and prototypes
Bring new technology to production together with our global development teams
Be(come) an expert that can set new directions for technological breakthroughs
Your Background
5+ years of experience as an Algorithm Developer/Software Developer or similar
Proven (C/C++) programming skills, experience with software development processes
Academic degree in control, robotics, mathematics, physics or comparable
Knowledgeable of ADAS/AD systems, and automotive communication protocols
Experience within the Automotive sector is advantageous
Familiarity with automotive standards e.g. ASPICE, ISO26262 and ISO/PAS 2144 is desirable
Aptiv Rewards & Advantages
Some see differences. We see perspectives that make us stronger.
Diversity and Inclusion are sources of innovation and creativity, both of which are essential to Aptiv's success. Everyday our diverse team comes together, drives innovation, pursues solutions, and meets challenges using their unique abilities, perspectives and talents, changing what tomorrow brings. When you join our team, you'll get encouraged to think boldly, express your viewpoint and innovate as a matter of habit.
Some See Technology. We See a Way to Make Connections.
At Aptiv, we don't just see the world differently; we work to change reality. That means developing technology that rewrites the rules of what's possible in the pursuit of making transportation safer, greener and more connected. Today there are more than 190,000 of us globally, located in 46 countries, and united by one mission. Join the movement and together, let's change tomorrow.
