Alexander Sanatgari
Eustaff Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2024-08-22
Job Offer: Quality Inspectors and Engineers for Multiple Locations
Quality Inspectors (6-8 positions)
Location: Herborn, Germany
Duration: 6-8 months
Job Description: We are seeking 6-8 experienced Quality Inspectors to join our team in Herborn, Germany. This role involves conducting incoming, in-process, and final inspections to ensure that materials, components, and assemblies meet specified requirements. Key responsibilities include:
Verifying documentation for incoming materials and components.
Inspecting materials and components for visual, dimensional, and functional conformity.
Reporting findings to the supervisor of incoming inspections.
Completing daily inspection reports.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering (or equivalent experience).
At least 3 years of inspection experience.
Proficiency in English or German.
Commitment to a 6-8 month on-site position.
Working Hours:
8 hours per day, Monday to Friday.
Flexible shifts with possible overtime.
We Offer:
Competitive Salary: We provide a highly competitive salary that reflects your skills, experience, and the value you bring to our team.
Paid Travel: All necessary travel expenses to and from the work location are fully covered, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free transition.
Paid Housing: Comfortable and convenient housing accommodations are provided at no cost to you, allowing you to focus on your work without worrying about living arrangements.
Comprehensive Support: From the moment you join us, you'll receive full support, including assistance with relocation, local orientation, and any other needs you may have during your assignment.
Professional Development: Opportunities to enhance your skills and grow your career through hands-on experience, training, and collaboration with industry experts.
Work-Life Balance: We value your well-being, offering flexible work hours and a supportive environment to maintain a healthy work-life balance.
Joining our team means being part of a dynamic, international project where your contributions are recognized and rewarded. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-03
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559327-9002) Arbetsplats
Eustaff Sweden AB Kontakt
Alexander Sanatgari alexander@eustaff.se
8855593