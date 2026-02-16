Air China Cargo Sales Manager
2026-02-16
Air China Stockholm
Air China Cargo Sales Manager
Air China is China's only national flag carrier and a member carrier of the world's largest airline network - Star Alliance. Air China Stockholm was established thirty-six years ago, and it is constantly expanding. The company currently is seeking a new Cargo Sales Manager to a growing cargo service team within the Air China Stockholm Cargo Office. The working location is Arlanda Cargo City.
Job description:
1.Market Management: Implement the cargo marketing policies issued by General Manager. Organize and carry out market research and development within the Nordic region. Based on regional capacity allocation, formulate cargo sales policies and product promotion plans. Maintain the company's marketing initiatives in the local market and enhance its competitive sales advantage.
2.Sales Management: Implement the sales strategies in Europe countries. Develop and execute sales plans. While ensuring local capacity sales, coordinate with other stations to utilize regional capacity for sales. Expand and maintain sales channels and key accounts. Ensure multi-channel sales development and strive to achieve annual cargo revenue and sales targets.
3.Revenue and Settlement Management: Implement revenue and settlement policies. Report settlement pricing in a timely manner. Effectively manage airway bills and sales revenue issued within the region. Submit CASS sales reports to the Revenue Department on time to ensure accurate and timely revenue accounting.
4.Assistance in and Supervision of Ground Handling Agent Agreement Implementation: Assist the Cargo Operations Manager in guiding and supervising ground handling agents to perform services in accordance with service agreements, including cargo acceptance, storage, and ULD pre-loading. Ensure smooth cargo transportation and provide operational support for sales activities.
5.Light Ramp Service Support: Guide and supervise cargo ramp agents in cargo loading and unloading operations. Coordinate with maintenance, flight operations, communications, meteorology, catering, and other support functions to ensure safe and normal flight operations.
6.Sales Agent Management: In accordance with the requirements of General Manager, update cargo sales agency agreements using standard templates provided by company. Submit NON-CASS bank guarantees from agents to the finance department for safekeeping. Work closely with sales agents to formulate and report local rates and policies. Communicate company regulations to agents promptly. Manage and cooperate with sales agents, and collect and submit CASS settlement reports strictly according to the settlement calendar.
7.Daily Cargo Operations Management: oversee daily work allocation, cargo tracing, transshipment, and claims handling. Cooperate with the Operations Manager to supervise and coordinate ground agents to perform duties in compliance with regulations and agreements. Strictly adhere to company and branch procedures. Manage personnel effectively to ensure smooth operations. Arrange business training as required by company to enhance overall professional competency.
8.Cargo Team Building and Management: Assist General Manager in managing the cargo team. Improve internal management systems and workflows. Allocate and utilize human resources efficiently. Provide recommendations on position setup and staffing to ensure efficient and smooth advancement of cargo marketing and operations.
Qualifications:
1.Good communication skills and good teamwork spirit.
2. Language required: Excellent Chinese and English. Chinese is a must.
3.Related years of work experience required.
4. Must be able and flexible to work variable schedules including overtime, weekends and holidays.
5. Energetic, courageous, enthusiastic and responsible. Self-motivated and able to work independently.
Air China Stockholm can offer:
1. Good career experience in the largest Chinese airline company.
2. A professional and dynamic work environment.
Please send your CV and cover letter in English to: nordic.hr@airchina.se
Region: Stockholm
Working hours: 40 hours per week, full time
Application deadline: 2026-03-03
Expected Start Date: As Soon As Possible
Location: Stockholm Arlanda Cargo City
