AIoT GTM Manager

Minnovation International AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Solna
2025-03-13


Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Solna, Sundbyberg, Stockholm, Danderyd, Lidingö eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Solna, Stockholm, Järfälla, Huddinge, Eskilstuna eller i hela Sverige

Job title: AIoT GTM Manager
Job responsibilities:
1.Make GTM plan for Ecosystem New product successful launch
2.Make market competitive analysis and full market report for Ecosystem new product category
3.Provide product price suggestion base on market analysis
4.Joint local sales team, market team, retailer team to work together to make Ecosystem GTM plan come true
5.Responsible for business sales target and manage Distributor and KA Retailers good relationship to achieve the target

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-25
E-post: resume@minnov.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Minnovation International AB (org.nr 559097-9984)

Jobbnummer
9219866

Prenumerera på jobb från Minnovation International AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Minnovation International AB: