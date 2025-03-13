AIoT GTM Manager
2025-03-13
Job title: AIoT GTM Manager
Job responsibilities:
1.Make GTM plan for Ecosystem New product successful launch
2.Make market competitive analysis and full market report for Ecosystem new product category
3.Provide product price suggestion base on market analysis
4.Joint local sales team, market team, retailer team to work together to make Ecosystem GTM plan come true
5.Responsible for business sales target and manage Distributor and KA Retailers good relationship to achieve the target
