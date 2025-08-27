AI-developer
AI-developer to R&D-team of our client: We are looking for a solutions oriented AI developer. As an AI Developer one need to do basically everything that is needed to get the models to MVP status. It is required that the consultant works well in a team and is good in understanding the challenges and the priorities ahead of us. We expect the consultant to contribute to the smartest solutions to bring us as fast forward as possible. We have a limited budget so doing what brings most value is essential. We foresee that the consultant has extensive programming skills and have delivered working solutions in large projects. Skillset: * Python (including packaging), (Rust), js, vibe coding, front-end solutions * Kubernetes, Docker, Containerization, REST API * MLFlow, Airflow, Windmill * Hopsworks, Palantir Foundry * Pytorch, pandas, scikit-learn, tensorflow * GMM, HMM, LSTM, Transformers, CNN, RNN * Excellent collaboration skills * Excellent customer presentation skills * Experienced in DevOps
The position requires that you undergo and be approved in accordance with the security protection regulations in force at any time. For positions requiring security classification, there may, where applicable, be a requirement for certain citizenship.
Deadline: 2025-09-16
Start date: 2025-09-17 Ersättning
