AI Transformation Manager
2025-01-30
Are you passionate about AI Governance, transformation and Banking? Look no further!In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Drive and ensure a strengthened AI related governance across the bank
Orchestrate and oversee AI initiatives, ensuring their successful execution and seamless integration into organizational strategies
Coordinate decision log for all AI, Automation and robotics cross bank initiatives
Raise awareness of AI, governance and promote best practices
Continuously evaluate and improve AI strategies to maximize business value and sustainability
Collaborate with both business colleagues and agile development teams
What isneeded in this role: A master's degree in Artificial Intelligence, Industrial Engineering or other fields related to AI and business
Solid experience from banking or other financial service institution. Specific experience from Swedbank a plus
An understanding of AI governance as well as AI technologies and their application in business processes
Excellent communication and stakeholder management abilities to articulate AI strategies and updates to stakeholders
Experience from managing complex projects, ensuring collaboration across multiple business areas and development teams
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...be a part of adynamic and passionate team dedicated to tackling challenging and strategic tasks. Engage yourself in a fast-paced environment where issues are delivered with high enthusiasm.
As a leader, I am committed to creating an engaging, inclusive, and stimulating atmosphere that encourages growth and solution-oriented mind-set. I set clear expectations, delegate responsibilities effectively, and provide supportive coaching. Together, we form a team that drives us toward achieving our goals." Elizabet Jönsson, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 14.02.2025.Location:Stockholm, Sweden
Recruiting manager:Elizabet Jönsson
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-14
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Swedbank AB (org.nr 502017-7753)
Swedbank Kontakt
Elizabet Jönsson elizabet.jonsson@swedbank.se
9134456