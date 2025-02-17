AI Standardization Researcher
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-02-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity
Ericsson's 6G vision remains pivotal for transforming society and business into the 2030s through sustainable, efficient, and secure communication services. In recent years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a catalyst for innovation within the telecommunications sector as an integral part of making the networks smarter and meet the new challenges and expectations of the 2030s. As the 6G development is progressing into a more concrete phase of definition and standardization we are looking for researchers that would like to help us define and standardize the 6th generation AI-native networks that will help to enhance the future by driving the cyber-physical world beyond the 2030s.
At Ericsson Research, we are at the forefront of AI technology and leverage new advancements in ML and data science workflows to support the development of new communication solutions and standards. Furthermore, we pride ourselves in providing a supportive team environment where individual contributors are given the maximal opportunity to excel and develop their technical skills. Currently, we are seeking multiple junior and senior researchers to collaborate with us in maintaining our industry leadership in defining and standardizing the 6th generation AI-native networks.
Shape the future of global connectivity with us-be at the forefront of 6G innovation!
What you will do
* Design, implement, and evaluate AI/ML solutions in 6G standardization
* Working closely in a research team driving 6G standardization
* Research on the emerging AI technologies and conceptualization of their applications in AI-native networks
* Develop the direction and trajectory of MLOps ways of working
* Work with internal simulators and contribute to their future development
* Work across compute and external cloud platforms
* Collaborate with experts in various telecom domains, some who necessarily do not have a background in AI
The skills you bring
* MSc or PhD in AI, data science, computer science, engineering physics or in a related field
As we are hiring multiple researchers, we expect you to have experience with several but not necessarily all the below requirements:
* Strong general understanding of AI techniques such as deep learning, reinforcement learning, generative AI, probabilistic modeling, stochastic optimization, or graph theory
* Strong practical programming skills in Python and ML frameworks such as PyTorch, Jax, and/or TensorFlow
* Experience with MLOps tools such as MLFlow and Kubeflow
* Experience with using Docker containers and container orchestration tools for ML-based research such as K8s
* Experience with developing workflows for validating ML-driven code
* Willingness to learn new technologies and openness to work in adjacent areas
* Experience in telecommunications, networking, and signal processing
* Good communication skills in written and spoken English
* Positive attitude, creativity and the ability to independently formulate and solve problems
* Ability to translate high-level objectives into detailed tasks and actionable steps
* Active reading, critical thinking, and analytical reasoning
* Strong personal drive and strong focus on the tasks at hand
* Ability to explain AI techniques and its applications to people without an AI background
We are looking for candidates who enjoy daily cross-functional collaboration and interaction with other skilled researchers and collaboration with people having diverse backgrounds and competences. Teamwork is a necessity and a foundation of the way we
work. For senior position, leadership experience combined with substantial professional experience is required. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "754955-43181619". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Miroslaw Cos 00000 Jobbnummer
9171314