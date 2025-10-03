AI & Data Solution Architect

At Seco, we're shaping the future of manufacturing with data, AI, and automation. We're now looking for an AI & Data Solution Architect - a key role that combines strategic architectural leadership with hands-on development. If you're passionate about building scalable, cloud-native data and AI solutions and want to see your work make an impact across an organization, this is the role for you.
About the job
In this position, you architect and lead the development of end-to-end data and AI solutions that align with business goals and technical strategy. You experiment with and evaluate ML and GenAI models, while ensuring that all components-from feature engineering and training pipelines to deployment and monitoring-operate efficiently, securely, and under the right governance. You collaborate across teams to translate business needs into scalable technical solutions, driving architectural decisions and ensuring alignment with enterprise standards.
Your responsibilities include:
Translating business requirements, designing and implementing scalable, cloud-native data and AI solutions.
Designing and implementing MLOps pipelines covering model training, deployment, monitoring and retraining.
Taking a hands-on approach when needed, including automating pipelines.
Collaborating with data engineers, AI engineers and product owners to turn prototypes into robust, production-ready solutions.
Building full stack applications that connect seamlessly with analytics tools and AI models.
Leading architectural discussions and mentoring developers in best practices.
Supporting the evolution of platforms like Databricks, including cloud infrastructure, data pipelines and model deployment.
Promoting agile and DevOps practices to enhance delivery speed and system reliability.
Ensuring compliance with data governance, privacy, and ethical AI standards.
Evaluating new technologies, frameworks and tools.
Driving governance, reproducibility, and cost efficiency throughout our data landscape
This position is based in either Stockholm or Fagersta in Sweden, or Pune in India, and offers a hybrid work solution.
Your profile
You have extensive experience in solution architecture and full stack development within the data and AI domain. You're proficient in front-end and back-end technologies, work confidently with cloud platforms and understand infrastructure-as-code tools. You have experience with data engineering, analytics and machine learning workflows, as well as in designing and deploying scalable APIs and microservices. Acting in a global environment calls for excellent English skills, verbally and in writing.
Your background includes:
Familiarity with Lakehouse architecture, data lakes and platforms like Databricks.
Experience applying data governance, MLOps, and AI in real-world projects.
Knowledge of CI/CD pipelines, containerization (Docker, Kubernetes) and DevOps practices.
A bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, engineering, data science, or a related field-or the equivalent practical experience.
You balance strategic thinking with hands-on execution and lead architectural discussions with confidence. You communicate clearly and engage stakeholders effectively across technical and business domains. Being collaborative, curious, and committed to continuous learning, you mentor others, promote knowledge sharing and foster a culture of innovation and technical excellence.
Our Seco culture
At Seco, we're united by a spirit of collaboration and a shared curiosity to learn and grow. We take responsibility for our actions, stay focused on our customers, and believe in winning together. For us, it's also clear that our diversities form an amazing foundation for achieving great results. Curious about our workplace and benefits? Read more on our website. You're also welcome to visit our LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us and our products further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Joel Strandh, hiring manager, joel.strandh@secotools.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
David Romlin, Unionen, +46 (0)70-608 46 90
Jörgen Andersson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-548 10 70
Benny Christiansen, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-523 50 60
Recruitment Specialist: Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist & Gustaf Sjögren
How to apply
This recruitment has an ongoing selection process, please send your application as soon as possible, and no later than October 17, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0083711.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
For more information about our recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
At Seco Tools we develop and offer advanced products & solutions that make metal cutting easier. We work together with our customers to identify and implement the best solutions for their needs. The corporate culture empowers employees through shared values: Curiosity, Responsibility, Winning together and Customer focus. Seco Tools has a presence in more than 75 countries and employs about 4000 people. Så ansöker du
