AI Lead
Academic Work Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Join our client's award-winning AI and data science team, a global leader in integrating advanced analytics, machine learning, and AI into their investment strategy. This is a unique opportunity to help build a next-generation AI platform with real impact!
About the role
As a Lead AI Engineer, you will play a key role in shaping the future of our client's next-generation AI platform. You will design and build AI-driven workflows that enhance developer productivity and support strategic objectives. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including Data Scientists, Fullstack Engineers, and Business Stakeholders, to advance the platform and drive meaningful impact.
Work tasks
This role involves leading the development and evolution of our client's cutting-edge AI platform, integrating advanced AI models like LLMs into business processes to drive innovation and efficiency across diverse sectors.
Lead the design, development, and maintenance of the AI platform, ensuring high performance, reliability, and scalability.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new platform features.
Leverage LLM APIs, Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), LLMOps, and Agent Frameworks to build cutting-edge AI systems.
Manage applications in Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Work with Docker, Kubernetes, CI/CD, and observability tools for seamless deployment and traceability.
Stay updated on the latest industry trends and technologies.
Ensure AI solutions adhere to ethical guidelines, data privacy regulations, and industry standards.
We are looking for
7+ years of experience in AI/ML and software engineering, including deploying production-grade AI systems; strong Python skills and solid CS fundamentals.
Experience with cloud platforms, containerization, Git, Agile, and modern API/frontend integration (FastAPI, REST/GraphQL, React).
Knowledge of security/privacy for AI systems and hands-on work with databases and data pipelines (dbt, BigQuery, Elasticsearch, Redis, PostgreSQL).
Proven technical leadership with ability to drive architecture and collaborate across teams.
It is meritorious if you have
Experience with platform engineering/SRE and modern ML tooling (TensorFlow, PyTorch, scikit-learn, LangChain/LangSmith).
Practical experience with RAG and NLP techniques for summarization, extraction, and large-scale text analysis.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Change oriented
Stable
Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2BKD5A". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9854694