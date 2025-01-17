AI Engineer for autonomous systems
2025-01-17
Are you passionate about creating and implementing deep learning data pipelines, CI/CD, cloud technology, and neural networks for autonomous driving? Are you eager to use academic knowledge and coding skills to solve real-world problems? Do you possess a strong technical background and thrive in a dynamic work environment? The Autonomous Systems department in Scania R&D is seeking a talented and motivated AI Engineer to join the AI Foundation team.
The team's complex and fun mission is to seamlessly find a safe, comfortable, and eco-friendly trajectory for our autonomous vehicles. We consider various constraints, including the vehicle's physical limitations, traffic rules, and collision avoidance. Machine learning technologies can be of considerable assistance for this intricate challenge. Together with your team, you will research, develop, and create large-scale deep-learning data workflows, and optimize models for performance and scalability. Join us and enjoy the ride together with us!
Your responsibilities
You will work with industrial research and pre-development in a collaborative and agile multi-cultural team within Scania R&D, and your focus will be to develop, test, and run data pipelines in production at a large scale. The team's responsibility spans from architectural designs, via software development to concept evaluation, as being part of a more intelligent transportation system.
As part of this role, you will also:
* Train, test, and deploy machine learning models on the cloud
* Collaborate cross-functionally between teams to understand requirements, and design optimal and robust data pipelines
* Stay up to date with the very growing field of AI
Your profile
Our team is diverse with a mix of backgrounds and experiences. We are result-oriented, self-driven, and face new challenges with a positive, can-do attitude. To enjoy working with us we believe you are open and curious towards your teammates, communicative, can inspire others, supportive, and contribute to the development with your technical expertise.
Furthermore, we think you have the experience and knowledge in the following:
* MSc/PhD in Computer Science, Machine Learning, Robotics, or related technical field of study
* Implementing data pipelines to train deep learning models, integrating large-scale data workflows, and optimizing models for performance and scalability
* Python and deep learning (using PyTorch or TensorFlow), as well as basic knowledge of SQL
* Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) and unit/integration testing
* Cloud technology such as EC2, IaM, infrastructure-as-code tools (IaC) such as Terraform
Experience with the following is meritorious:
* Distributed training of deep learning models
* Foundation models, generative models, large language models (LLM), and visual language models (VLM).
* Observability tools for logging and monitoring, such as Grafana and AWS CloudWatch.
* Databricks and Apache Spark, including Spark SQL, DataFrame API, and Spark Streaming.
* Distributed storage systems like AWS S3 and storage formats like Delta tables and Parquet.
* Data modeling concepts (Bronze, Silver, Gold layered architecture), ETL processes, performing data cleansing, and ensuring data quality throughout the pipeline.
* Publications in top-tier conferences or journals related to machine learning
If you possess some (not necessarily all) of the requirements mentioned, we encourage you to apply with confidence. Every application is valued, and we welcome you to join us on this exciting journey of sustainability-driven innovation. Your unique skills and experience could be a perfect fit for our team!
We offer
At Scania ATS Research & Pre-Development we want you to succeed and develop because together with your team you contribute to a sustainable future securing a leading position for Scania in the industry.
Working at Scania you are offered benefits such as hybrid working, mutual performance bonus, flexible working hours, parental leave covered up to 90%, and much more.
For Scania, diversity and inclusion is a strategic necessity. By having employees with the widest possible range of skills, knowledge, backgrounds, and experiences, we ensure we have the right people and together with an inclusive corporate culture this drives our business forward. We call this unique, systemic approach Skill Capture, and it's a key element of our People Sustainability strategy for Scania's 52,000 employees worldwide.
Contact information
For more information, you are welcome to contact Maria Linnarsson, Head of AI Technologies, at maria.linnarsson@scania.com
.
