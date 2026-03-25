AI Engineer
Epiminds AB / Datajobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla datajobb i Sundbyberg
2026-03-25
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiminds AB i Sundbyberg
If you have experience building and scaling multi-agentic systems, we would love to speak with you. We just raised from Lightspeed and are currently building out a world-class team.
At Epiminds, we're building a self-learning marketing team of 20+ autonomous agents working across data, creative, strategy, and execution - all led by Lucy, a super-agent who collaborates with human marketers like a real teammate: reaching out, listening, emailing, and even calling.
Today, 17 agencies and 270 brands leverage our product to save 60 % of their time. We just raised a $6m round from Lightspeed to meet high demand from our users. Lightspeed has also invested in Anthropic, xAI, Mistral, and other decacorns.
Right now, we are focused on continuously improving Lucy and her team. While also closing more deals with customers.
Your role as one of the first AI engineers will be to build on the multi-agentic system that powers Lucy today.
Here's some tasks that you will work on:
Creating new specialist agents Improving our proprietary agentic framework
Train models on top of proprietary data set with terabytes of data
Continuing to improve collaboration, memory and other critical parts of the system
What we're looking for
You have experience building out multi-agentic systems
You have deep knowledge and experience of building ML/AI system beyond calling an API
You are prepared to put in the work required for building a category defining product
Why Epiminds
We're transforming manual marketing into an intelligent, self-evolving system. The next era won't rely on manual execution, it will be orchestrated by autonomous AI teams that learn, create, and strategize with superhuman precision, speed, and imagination.
We're a small, high-ownership team from Spotify, Google, and Kry, backed by investors behind Anthropic, xAI and Mistral. We're here to change the world-not someday, but now. The systems we build will redefine how ideas are created, how decisions are made, and how marketing itself evolves. If you want to help rewrite that future, this is where it begins.
We welcome international applicants. English is our working language. Employment terms and conditions are equivalent to Swedish collective agreements. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiminds AB
(org.nr 559532-6942), https://www.epiminds.com/ Jobbnummer
9819720