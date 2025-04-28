AI Engineer
2025-04-28
We are seeking a highly motivated and talented entry level AI Engineer to join our growing team. In this role, you will have the exciting opportunity to work at the forefront of both traditional machine learning and cutting-edge generative AI. You will contribute to the development and implementation of AI solutions that address real-world challenges in the financial services industry. This role requires a strong foundation in AI/ML principles, software engineering skills, and a collaborative mindset.
Responsibilities:
Develop and implement machine learning models: Design, build, and train traditional machine learning models (e.g., regression, classification, clustering) for tasks such as risk assessment, trade prediction, and operational efficiency.
Explore and apply generative AI techniques: Research, experiment with, and implement generative AI models (e.g., transformers, large language models) for applications like data augmentation, synthetic data generation, anomaly detection, and natural language processing in financial contexts.
Collaborate on AI solutions: Work closely with experienced AI engineers, data scientists, and software developers to integrate AI models into Osttra's existing systems and build new AI-powered applications.
Contribute to software development: Participate in the full software development lifecycle, including design, coding, testing, and deployment, adhering to best practices and industry standards.
Analyse and interpret data: Analyse large datasets, identify patterns and trends, and derive insights to inform model development and business decisions.
Stay current with AI advancements: Continuously learn and keep abreast of the latest research and trends in both traditional machine learning and generative AI.
Communicate effectively: Clearly communicate technical concepts and findings to both technical and non-technical audiences.
Qualifications:
Education: Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, or a related field.
Technical Skills:
Strong understanding of fundamental AI/ML concepts (e.g., supervised/unsupervised learning, deep learning, natural language processing).
Experience with Python and relevant AI/ML libraries (e.g., Keras, scikit-learn).
Familiarity with generative AI models and frameworks (e.g., transformers, GPT).
Proficiency in software engineering principles and practices.
Knowledge of data structures, algorithms, and databases.
Soft Skills:
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
Strong communication and collaboration skills.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
