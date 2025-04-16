AI Engineer
What We're Looking For
• 3-6 years of experience in machine learning, with hands-on experience in time-series analysis, signal processing, or physiological data (audio, wearables, etc.).
• Solid understanding of statistics and the ability to validate and tune models using real-world, often noisy data.
• Strong Python skills and experience with NumPy, SciPy, Pandas, scikit-learn, PyTorch or TensorFlow.
• Experience working with biometric, medical, or audio data is a big plus.
• Familiarity with GCP or cloud-based ML workflows (Vertex AI, BigQuery, etc.) is nice to have.
• Bonus: Knowledge of sleep science, DSP, or personalization systems.
• Strong communication skills - you'll be working across domains with product and audio experts.
What You'll Do
• Design and implement machine learning models to detect and predict sleep states (REM, NREM, awake) and biometric signals (like breathing rate) from audio or sensor data.
• Work with time-series data, including signal preprocessing, noise suppression, and real-time analysis.
• Collaborate closely with the CTO (ex-Microsoft ML lead) and a multidisciplinary team to shape the product's intelligence layer.
• Translate scientific insights into production-ready pipelines that personalize audio feedback in real time.
• Contribute to research and experimentation with adaptive audio response systems. Så ansöker du
