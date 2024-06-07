AI Accelerator Architect for Embedded Systems
2024-06-07
About the position
We seek a talented and driven AI Developer to join the team focusing on developing cutting-edge AI/ML solutions for mobile devices in the next-generation wireless networks.
This is an exciting opportunity to be at the forefront of developing AI/ML solutions for mobile devices in the B5G/6G wireless networks. The successful candidate will have the chance to contribute to groundbreaking innovations and collaborate with leading experts in the field.
Responsibilities
• Design and develop efficient AI/ML models and applications for deployment on mobile devices and user equipment.
• Utilize state-of-the-art deep learning architectures like GNN, ResNets, Transformers, and other neural network models, optimizing them for on-device performance.
• Integrate and optimize AI/ML models with mobile device hardware, including GPUs, specialized AI accelerators, and embedded systems.
• Analyze and evaluate the performance of AI/ML models using various datasets and metrics, iterating and refining the models as needed.
Qualifications & experience
• Ph.D. degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics, Control Theory, or related fields with a strong focus on AI/ML.
• Extensive hands-on experience with AI/ML frameworks such as PyTorch, TensorFlow, MXNet, and JAX, and proficiency in programming languages like Python.
• Solid understanding of deep learning architectures, neural network design, and optimization techniques for efficient model deployment.
• Familiarity with mobile device platforms, embedded systems, hardware acceleration for AI/MLworkloads, and knowledge of communication systems like 5G-NR and baseband signal processingalgorithms is a strong plus.
Required skills/personal characteristics
• Excellent problem-solving skills, demonstrated ability to learn quickly and adapt to new technologies and challenges, with the ability to handle challenges, work under pressure, and deliver results in a team-based environment,
• Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in cross-functional and international teams.
This is a full-time, onsite consultant position.
Please get in touch with Karin Persson if you have any questions.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Huawei - Lund
